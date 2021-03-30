An unethical and unpatriotic move
Honor — it used to be more than just a word that reflected the choices you made for the country are bigger than life. In essence, honor represents the realization and appreciation of the services of “honorable” veterans. Without unconditional and “honorable” veterans, we won’t be able to enjoy the same freedoms we do in this great country.
Unfortunately, it saddens to think that there is a bill with the support that intends to twist and turn the true meaning of the word honor. In short, the intention of Indiana Senate Bill 316 (Military and Veterans Programs) is to alter the eligibility of a military service member.
For the sake of sanity and reason, it couldn’t be clearer that “other than honorable” is a minefield. Most people would argue that the bill is outright unethical and immoral. The fact that SB 316 may acknowledge and include offenders to receive the money from the fund should startle and outrage everyone.
In the disguise of OTH or “other than honorable” discharge, there are individuals with court material and other severe offenses. In fact, each branch of the military deals with OTH discharges in a specific manner. Whether it’s assault, security violation, possession of drugs, substance abuse, abuse of power, or violation of civilian authorities, there are too many variables to move forward the SB 316.
Moreover, the reasoning behind OTC discharges is another rabbit hole of serious offenses. It could be sexual misconduct, child pornography, fraudulent acts, disruptive behavior, failure to pay child support, or served jail time.
To put things in perspective, there are almost 800 codes that fall under the OTH without clear or established variables.
It is shameful to think that SB 316 is still moving forward, has support, and wants to allow unfit (and some even monstrous) individuals to receive money from the fund.
The picture is clear; SB 316 would deem individuals with AWOL, assault and battery, vandalism, robbery, and even manslaughter records to get the money from the fund. Despite constant reframing, it doesn’t change the fact that these are not minor offenses.
Unlike the organizations that are supporting this bill the vast majority of people on the commission oppose SB 316.
In fact, there is no clarity or separation of the codes. Besides, people who are not military judges should not be so bold to make remarks that could impact the lives of millions of “honorable” veterans.
The last thing you want is to be dissuaded by the faux and empathetic approach of SB 316. It confuses and pushes you to indulge in the possibility of including individuals with “other than honorable” discharges.
Raise your voice for the country and for the veterans who fight for it. Impeding the SB 316 is the logical, ethical and reasonable choice. Take a stance and reach out to your state legislators that you don’t want the members with “other than honorable” discharges to receive the same benefits as the heroic and honorable veterans of this country.
— PDC Roger Williams, Immediate Past Department Commander, AMVETS Department of Indiana
West Terre Haute
Remembering our Vietnam veterans
As Vietnam Veterans Day has passed, this is another day to remember the sacrifices of all veterans of all wars.
The wounded and deceased and their loved ones suffered a terrible loss, and those of us who were in Vietnam certainly acknowledge and can and must honor all of them.
That is what March 29 means to not just me but hundreds I have spoken to.
Thanks to all from all wars.
— Tim Long, Carbon
This border crisis worse than ever
Where is the woman who was waxing indignantly recently about President Trump’s supposed treatment of children at the southern border? The pictures she referenced were of the Obama administration era, by the way.
Now the situation at the southern border is at least 100 times worse than anytime during President Trump’s administration. Where is the criticism? Where is the name-calling?
The Biden administration doesn’t even want pictures nor witnesses of what is going on there. Video this morning showed an official physically trying to prevent a U.S. senator from taking pictures of the horrible, inhumane, dangerous conditions there all brought on by President Biden’s “All Y’all Come” policy.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
Hoosiers at home need vaccine, too
I keep hearing and reading about homebound COVID-19 vaccinations. It’s all over the news.
I don’t hear a word who will cover Greene County. Our governor is vaccinating teenagers now and programs for homebound older people are left the by the wayside.
I can’t find any place to submit an application. I could certainly use help.
I really need some hope.
— Roy Egan, Solsberry
