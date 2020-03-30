Remnant Church cancels egg hunt
With respect to the recent events pertaining to the COVID-19 virus pandemic that is currently gripping our nation and the rest of the world, along with restrictions imposed by our governor, it is with sadness that Remnant Church has decided to cancel the Community Easter Egg Hunt at the Vigo County fairgrounds slated for April 4.
Due to the uncertainty of knowing when the ban for large events or gatherings will be lifted along with the volunteers it takes to put on an event of this magnitude and adjusting schedule demands, it will not be possible to reschedule the event for this year.
The last few years we have had crowds of about 5,000 people and planning stages began last year for this hunt. We want to assure you, citizens of the Wabash Valley, that we have already set a date for next year’s event for March 27, 2021.
With that being said, we want to thank every one of our corporate sponsors, individuals, businesses, friends, family and loved ones who have made donations, whether items or monetarily, that all collections will be stored and monies will not be misappropriated to any other area to be designated for next year’s event.
We will be making our continued efforts to collect donations throughout the year and beginning of next year for ongoing needs to be met. Each year we tend to serve as many people as the Lord wills in our effort to serve this community. With that commitment comes the need for more supplies and volunteers to make the event run smoothly and to capacity. This is where your continued faithful support comes into play. This event could not take place without you. It is the largest totally free single day event in the city of Terre Haute.
This is truly a community event requiring a community effort. We look forward to our continued partnership and cannot wait to see you next year.
— Remnant church
Senior pastors Branden/Jennifer Norman, Pastors James/Dawn Norman,
Pastors Joshua/Rebecca Brewer, Pastor Debra Day
Terre Haute
Cuomo emerges as Dems’ best choice
The Democrats have finally found their party candidate for the presidency. And, yes, that person is Andrew Cuomo. His articulate communication style, executive experience as New York’s governor, including his command and leadership qualities make this proposition an undeniable fact.
What the Democrats currently have in terms of a Biden with his lack of mental acuity, a second-go-round Clinton, a pie-in-the-sky Michelle Obama, and a Sanders with his grandiose socialist schemes miserably pale in comparison with Cuomo’s national leadership abilities.
If Democrats have any brains and sense at all, Cuomo will emerge from the July convention as their party’s presidnetial candidate.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
