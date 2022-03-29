Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Windy with periods of thunderstorms later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.