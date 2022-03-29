Good nutrition helps our kids meet challenges
As the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic, as many as 1 in 6 kids could be facing hunger in Indiana. Luckily, we have at our disposal a powerful tool to make sure kids don’t have to start their day with an empty stomach. School breakfast provides the consistent nutrition kids need to learn, grow and reach their full potential.
Here in Indiana, partners are working non-stop to ensure kids are able to access healthy school breakfast. The Indiana Partnership for Hunger-Free Students coordinates statewide efforts to ensure that no child goes hungry in the state, and is composed of groups like school nutrition professionals, community advocates, health systems, and University partners.
For example, thanks to support from Purdue Extension’s Nutrition Education Program and guidance from their school nutrition team, School City of Hammond were able to provide an additional 64,550 school breakfasts to students.
And Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation worked with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Hospital to increase breakfast participation by launching a grab-and-go breakfast program in some of their schools that allows students to take their meals to the classroom — after 3 months of implementation, participation in the school breakfast program increased from 31% to 51%.
It’s like USDA FNS Midwest Regional Administrator Dr. Vista Fletcher says: “A healthy school breakfast is a great way for our youth to start their school day for energy and academic success — and we’re thankful to our child nutrition partners such as Indiana No Kid Hungry and the State of Indiana who are helping to provide healthy well-balanced meals to youth across Indiana.”
This March, as we celebrate National Nutrition Month, we’re grateful for all those working to provide nutritious school breakfasts and other healthy school meals to kids throughout Indiana. Feeding kids today is one of the best ways we can ensure they’re ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow — whatever they may be.
— Tarrah Westercamp, Indiana School Manager,
No Kid Hungry
Terre Foods coming soon to 12 Points
This is a reply to Annie Whitman’s March 26 “grocery hopes” letter.
Fear not, Annie! Terre Foods Cooperative Market purchased a storefront in April, 2021, at 1253 Lafayette Ave. with the goal of finally being able to move forward with plans to open and operate a full-service grocery store in Terre Haute.
We are very aware of the role of becoming a walk-in/drive-in store in an area that is a known food desert. More than 800 people and families have become member-owners since the venture was created 14 years ago and we would be glad to accept your $200 personal/family member one-time payment to join us (businesses and organizations can be member-owners as well).
The store will be open to all. Right now we are also doing a Capital Campaign to get the really big bucks needed to renovate and furnish this site. We are very happy to have landed in 12 Points as its revitalization movement shows no signs of stopping. Please keep any eye on our website at terrefoods.com and our social media to see what will be happening.
Terre Foods has always been known for its July Blueberry Festival and in 2021 we held it in an outside space adjacent to the store; walk-throughs of the building were available. Watch for news about the July 22 festival.
When the store is opened it will be open to everyone and will feature traditional and organic foods in addition to being another great space for local food producers and stores. For more information please email info@terrefoods.com.
— Marsha Miller, Board member and chair, Communications committee, Terre Foods Cooperative Market
