Do carry permits make us safer?
In the Tribune-Star story “Indiana Senate committee guts permit-less carry bill” posted Feb. 24, I would like to address a few of the statements made by those quoted.
The article states, “Jennifer Haan, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, highlighted the disproportionate number of shootings involving children — whether at school or at home — which she called a consequence of weak gun laws. ‘It’s not a burdensome process; it’s a burden to lose a child to gun violence,’ said Haan, who said she had her permit.”
Is there any type of evidence that proves children are killed by people who don’t obtain a gun carry permit, or that an increase in the gun deaths of children are directly related to states doing away with gun carry permits? If so, I have yet to find it.
The article goes on to quote Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter “(The permit-less carry bill) will enable and embolden … those who would otherwise be prohibited (from carrying a firearm). Please understand the magnitude of your decision. I am not saying now nor have I ever said that there’ll be blood in the streets … but there should at least be a reasonable acknowledgement of an additional layer of danger that will be placed on our front line.”
So Superintendent Carter says, “I’m not saying there will be blood,” but then goes on to say, “There will be an additional layer of danger that will be placed on our front line.” Seems like a very conflicting statement. He also seems to imply people will be emboldened to carry out dangerous acts against law enforcement simply because the act of obtaining a gun carry permit is waived. I would venture to say if someone has it in their heart to commit acts of violence against a police officer, they really aren’t concerned with whether or not they obtained a gun carry permit before doing so.
It’s only after reading an article published in the Indianapolis Star on Feb. 23 titled “Indiana House votes to eliminate license to carry handguns. Why police oppose the bill,” do we see why Superintendent Carter may not want the bill to pass. The article states, “The bill would eliminate the license in March 2022. The licenses raise $5.3 million per year to train law enforcement officers, a tab that taxpayers would at least partially have to pick up.”
I think we can all agree we want well-trained officers to serve in our communities, and studies have shown many oppose “defunding” the police, but why does the burden fall on the gun-carrying citizens of Indiana to help bankroll training for our law enforcement?
To quote lawyer and activist Colion Noir, “We have over 300 federal gun laws and over 20k on the state and local level. Guns are one of the most regulated items in the country.” Is dropping the requirement of a carry permit really going to make society less safe? According to Haan and Superintendent Carter it will, yet no evidence is provided.
I’m all for discussion and real action on gun safety and preventing gun violence, but standing on the graves of dead children and law enforcement officers to accomplish political policy is not the way to go about it.
— Drew Stangle, Terre Haute
