At the very start of this inflation were experiencing, my curiosity led me to the economics behind it all.
My wife bought a candy bar and got some sticker shock from it so I researched the last quarterly profit margin of the said company which was well over $2 billion. That’s a quarter of a year, mind you.
On a different occasion I saw inflated prices at the store and researched the profit margins of those companies. Same story. The point I’m getting to is it seems that this inflation is the culprit of the raising of commodity prices to produce record profit margins.
Now, I don’t dispute there’s a need for profits during these tough times, but record profits seems pretty atrocious to me. Ive heard politicians swear by the notion that you should never miss the opportunity to seize on good crises and I think our markets are taking up that notion.
I was talking to my aunt about high gas prices and went into my inflation theory and assumed to her that it was probably that way with “Big Oil” as well. So I researched the quarterlies of “Big Oil” and found that just one oil company had made a record profit well over $8 billion in the last quarter. Seems to me that you don’t need fancy degrees in economics to see what’s going on here.
Turning attention to politics on the issue, I was left wondering when, if ever, were we going to address this issue. So while my frustration was building as Democrats blame game went to Putin. Now, this tactic would work for Biden’s administration if he was Republican, but definitely not as Democrat. I jokingly said to a buddy that maybe this inflation (price gouging) is occurring in the face of Democratic control. I suspected for awhile that oil companies do this in terms of green energy and now, possibly, the food producers are taking note being that a lot of the country puts the blame on Democrats.
So my frustration was mounting with the Democrats’ search for blame, which landed on Putin. I was left wondering when Democrats were going to touch on this subject of price gouging, which they’re finally catching on with this windfall tax that many of them are proposing.
If anyone questions the validity of my theory, simply research the said company of the commodity that’s inflated and you’ll see my plight.
— Danny Harris, Terre Haute
