Will students benefit from consolidations?
It has been 60 years since the mass consolidation of schools in Vigo County. After looking at performance and graduation rates for Black and poor students, it appears to me that the misguided consolidation has had deleterious effects.
For example, look back at the performance of Black students at Otter Creek High School where many firsts were achieved by Black students.
The first Black lawyer of the Atomic Energy Commission; the first Black Ph.D. in nursing; the first Black ambassador to an African country; and the sizable number of National Honor Society members.
In the class of 1962 at Gerstmeyer, the Black National Honor Society members were from Otter Creek and Glenn.
In order to support a failing urban school system, Vigo County voters narrowly supported school consolidation.
Now I see the closing of more schools. Do you really think marginalized students will be better off?
— Stanley Stewart, Reunion, Fla.
