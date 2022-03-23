Foresight needed on school planning
My folks lived as Peace Corps volunteers in a tiny village in West Africa. The only water supply, black and putrid, came from an open well which was filled with decaying carcasses of birds, rodents, reptiles, and insects. Infants commonly died within days or even hours of their births due to diarrhea and subsequent dehydration after nursing from their infected mothers.
A few miles away on the Atlantic coast, the government owned lucrative internationally-renowned resorts with high-rise hotels, crystal clear pools, indoor plumbing, and frigid air conditioning.
In the United States, we expect the government to protect the interests of its citizens. We expect our food and water supply to be tested and protected. We expect safe highways, standardized medications, fully-stocked libraries, and well-trained and outfitted fire departments.
Why would we expect any less from our schools? The Vigo County high schools have served their students well for 50 years. The implementation and delivery of Indiana’s academic standards must now be updated to meet the demands of an increasingly automated and digital world. Although none of us wants to pay for the necessary updates, it is what we must do for our students today and far into the future. Protecting their interests protects the public’s interests, as well.
I expect the VCSC to be foresighted in its endeavors to prepare students for a future that isn’t even fully known yet. I also expect to have to pay for that opportunity. Therefore, I am going to vote YES to spend a few more of my tax dollars. I am going to vote YES for the referendum on May 3.
— Jane Tennis, Terre Haute
Rea Park Project great for our city
I had the opportunity to sit down with Mike Harding and look at the amazing plans that the “Friends of Rea Park” have for this wonderful part of Terre Haute history.
The plans call for the rebirth of a once grand club house that would again become a central gathering point for social and sporting events in Terre Haute. The addition of a water attraction would bring out families to once again enjoy the park. Upgrading of the worn-out tennis courts would surely bring some tournament play back to Terre Haute also.
The possibility of a health club built in cooperation with the two hospitals in town can only encourage better community health. All of of these things can happen if the corporate members of our city get behind this project and the city administration sees the great community benefits of the project.
Friends of Rea Park is a great corporate opportunity that will show your business cares about your employees and your community. This project will make Rea Park a huge destination dawn for Terre Haute.
— Steve Bedwell, Terre Haute
