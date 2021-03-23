Left leading us down path of decline
Here are some thoughts on a range of topics. There will be some that disagree. That is one of the things that make this country great, the ability to have and express opinions.
It isn’t that capitalism is a perfect economic system. It is merely better than the alternatives.
Men and women in America make the same wages for the same work and level of experience. For well over a decade in this country, the gender wage gap has been eliminated. What wage gap does exist is the result of choices men and women make about their careers.
A cornerstone of our republic is the right to vote. We do need election reform. This includes photo ID’s and verification that any individual voter does actually has the right to vote and any vote cast is from the registered individual.
Also, it isn’t that the way our nation works is broken. The problem is that there are too many people abusing the way our systems work. That may be the rare random rogue cop. More often the problem is a very vocal minority trying to convince the majority that the nation is broken.
While on the subject of the police, with the exception mentioned above, officers across this country believe in their mission to protect and serve. It is a shame that more people do not have the faith and respect to more fully trust those who serve in this great institution.
We do need to defund some police though. It is the leftist thought police trying to sanitize history and inhibit free speech that should be defunded.
When someone mimics another culture, their fashion, design, cuisine, etc., we should not decry this as cultural appropriation but rather rejoice in this cultural appreciation.
This is a nation of immigrants. However, the world is no longer so empty that open borders are practical. There needs to be immigration reform. That doesn’t change the fact that illegal immigrants should have no right to any government service or benefit beyond a quick exit from this country.
Racism is something that has been in decline in this country until recently. We need to continue our quest for a colorblind society and reject the identity politics of the left that is reviving racism.
Freedom of speech gives you the right to say something that will offend someone else. Many of the people who are at the heart of the “cancel culture” don’t accept freedom in America. They are very good condemning others but do not take criticism well.
The freedom of religion in our Constitution is something to allow individuals to practice the religion they choose. It is not meant to keep our country free from religion.
For a long time, the Democratic Party stood for an incrementally larger role for government. Things have changed though. Now the Republicans are the party of big government and the Democrats are for Big Brother government. We need to return fiscal responsibility to the federal level of government and get government, in general, out of our individual lives.
As mentioned in my opening, some will not agree with these thoughts. That is too bad because it is thinking like this that forged independence for this country. Beliefs like this built this country into a great world power. Following these ideas will maintain the strength of this country while the leftist path will take us down a road that will lead to the decline and fall of this nation.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
Hateful actions come from bigots
I’ve been hearing and reading about Asian-Americans becoming targets by bigots during this pandemic.
Asians have always experienced discrimination, but violent hostilities have escalated after the coronavirus originated in China; and racist language by former President Trump like “kung flu” has made it seem permissible to verbally abuse, hurt and sometimes kill these innocent people.
If we traded places with them we would feel more acutely their pain, and vow not to be like some hate-filled Americans who think only white people matter.
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Ill.
