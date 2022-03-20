Rea Park is celebrating a century of service
March is an important month. The season for spring sports has come. It’s time for our community to celebrate Rea Park’s 100th birthday, and its wonderful legacy of serving the people of the Wabash Valley since 1922. It’s a big deal. It’s a special place. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places.
Throughout the coming weeks and months, Friends of Rea Park Inc. will be highlighting the park’s past, its present facilities and programs, and plans for future development. And boy, do the next 100 years look bright.
Terre Haute can no longer afford to ignore the potential that a Rea Park south side health plex would have on our city. Students at Fuqua and Sarah Scott — schools with 85%+ free and reduced lunch rates — would greatly benefit, as it has been proven green spaces and parks can positively impact the academic success rates of public school students, not to mention the positive effects it can have on the social, emotional, and physical well-being of nearby families.
The 50 acres at Rea Park that run along South Seventh Street are special. Our community is burdened by high rates of poverty and physical inactivity. Just this year, the Vigo County School Corp.’s high school graduation rate fell to 77%, much, much lower than state average. Our school corporation cannot do it alone. They need help from our city administration and city council if it is to improve the number students earning a diploma.
More graduates result in more students being post-secondary ready. The greater number of post-secondary graduates we have living in Vigo County, the greater our chances of attracting industry, improving our economy, increasing wages, and stabilizing our population.
Friends of Rea Park Inc. has handed our mayor and city park officials plans for the full restoration of the historic Rea clubhouse into a social center. We have developed specific plans for establishing a health plex on the Rea Park property. Fundraising has taken off, and we look forward to helping the city with financial costs of the project. We believe a development of this kind will help our community improve its health ranking and economic vitality in a very significant way. Not just for the city’s south side, but for all of Terre Haute.
Rea Park has greatly impacted the life of residents over the 100 years it has served Vigo County and surrounding areas. For me, Rea Park is home. Some of the best friends I’ve ever had, I met at “The Park.” The same can be said for thousands of Terre Hauteans. Rea Park stands ready. Come on … let the celebration begin.
How can you celebrate? If you have a story about the experiences and friendships you’ve made at Rea Park, please share them on social media, or in a letter to the TribStar editor. This is a time to thank the Rea family, and your love for city park they established long ago — Historic Rea Park.
— Michael L. Harding, President, Friends of Rea Park Inc.
Terre Haute
Back to normal
Masks are off, folks are vacationing once more, ISU men’s/women’s basketball teams suck, Russia threatens the West with thermonuclear blackmail, winebibbing nuns are wringing their hands over the judicial fate of mass murderers, and a prominent Illinois Democrat has been indicted on 22 counts of federal racketeering. Yeah, things are back to normal.
— Reggie McConnell, Terre Haute
