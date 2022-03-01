West has not done enough for Ukraine
Dear Ukraine, the West has abandoned you and I’m sorry.
Talk is cheap. The West, led by the United States, claims to care about Russia invading the sovereign state of Ukraine, but pre-invasion actions show otherwise. The threat of sanctions against Russia never worked as an effective deterrent to prevent the Ukraine invasion. In fact, the threat of sanctions was a bulletin letting Russia know that any hostile incursion into Ukraine’s sovereign territory would not be met with western military resistance.
This comes in stark contrast to periods in history when the United States stood up for countries abroad as their liberty was threatened by authoritarian regimes. Recall President John F Kennedy’s inaugural address in which he stated, “we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.” The Russian invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated that these words no longer ring true.
The United States’ lack of meaningful action to prevent Russia invading Ukraine sends a message to other countries threatened by authoritarian regimes. The message is that those countries are on their own when it comes to defending freedom and democracy abroad. Unfortunately, the authoritarian regimes that tend to threaten democratic values dwarf the countries they prey on in terms of military and economic strength. This offers those threatened nations little hope that they can remain independent and autonomous when faced with such threats. It also sends a message to any would be dictators of what the consequences, or lack thereof, will be if they chose invade free democratic nations.
Some have claimed that Vladimir Putin is not a rational actor, and so a strong consolidated western front would not have prevented his actions. Those people misunderstand the framework through which Putin makes decisions. Putin is not concerned with the consequences that mere sanctions will have on Russia’s citizens. The effect of economic sanctions will impact the lower and middle classes in Russia far more than Russia’s oligarchy and ruling class. Ordinary Russian citizens will feel the effect of these sanctions in terms of availability and cost of goods, access to basic necessities, and general economic prosperity.
These effects will feel very real as they affect people’s day-to-day lives. However these effects do not enter into Putin’s calculus. He is too far removed from this aspect of life, as are those in his decision-making circles. Putin seeks to project Russia’s military power and reestablish Russia as superpower comparable to that of its status during the Cold War. This conquest and expansion of the Russian empire will solidify Putin’s legacy as a strong ruler. This is what matters to Vladimir Putin, not the prosperity of the Russian people as a whole.
I apologize to the people of Ukraine who will live under a dictatorship now that the United States and other western countries did not provide meaningful military support prior to Russia invading Ukraine. Make no mistake, the time for meaningful intervention has passed. The time to act was before Russia invaded Ukraine, not in response to the invasion. No matter Ukraine’s determination, there is no way the country could have succeeded against the Russian threat given the lack of assistance from my country and our allies.
I am sorry that the United States took such a feckless and cowardly position towards the Russian threat. To other countries in Eastern Europe that Russia might threaten, and to the people of Taiwan who are threatened by China, I say that you must take responsibility for your own security. I understand that you face an uphill battle against powerful threats from Russia or China, but the United States and other NATO countries have shown that they will only support your cause in spirit, not action.
Perhaps the most troubling attribute of this ordeal is the shortsightedness of free democratic nations who did not treat the threat to Ukraine as a threat to all democratic nations. Russia has successfully divided the countries that might have united to oppose it. The west has shown that free democratic nations stand alone, not together, when facing threats to democracy in the twenty-first century.
— Benjamin Hicks, Terre Haute
GOP no longer deserves support
I’m one of those middle-of-the-road voters who, depending on the candidates, have supported both Republicans and Democrats over the years. But Donald Trump’s praising Vladimir Putin for launching an unprovoked assault on Ukraine, coupled with the Republican National Committee’s recent labeling of the January 6th, 2021, attack on the Capitol as “legitimate political discourse” has caused me to reconsider.
Would the RNC have considered it “legitimate political discourse” if a mob of leftists had stormed their meeting? The party used to serve as a legitimate conservative alternative. But it now marches in lockstep with a man who tirelessly uses the “Big Lie” to overturn our form of government by undermining faith in our elections, as well as supporting naked aggression abroad.
Until the honorable members of the GOP stand up to Trump and condemn his support of Putin, I will find it difficult to support any Republican candidate for any office. It’s no longer a patriotic thing to do.
— Steve Hardin, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.