Union corruption has long history
In response to the (another) Hastings opinion in the Trib-Star of March 11, I offer the following:
I see that in your letter you go all the way back to Reagan’s administration to offer your vast knowledge of unions and their history. Wow, once again I am very impressed with the legs of your opinion and your vast knowledge of the history of union corruption.
Ever heard of Tammany Hall? Martin Van Buren, who was the godfather of “vote selling and buying?” Five Points? Child labor and the lack of labor laws in the U.S.? Do you think that labor unions in the U.S. were not the first machine used to fix elections on a nationwide basis? They were indeed, Ron.
“Join the nationwide union, vote like the union tells you to or you do not work.” I am not even going to quote, bio and reference facts about the total corruption of unions where politics have been concerned; most recently the Clinton/Obama train and the second biggest national union in America, the SEIU.
Unions, where needed, give the members a say in the daily operation of a business and often time provide a valuable benefit to front-line employees. Where unions were and still are most needed is in areas regarding work conditions, pay, benefits and other valuable labor issues.
What is not needed is the corrupt actions (you surely know that unions are “for profit” organizations) of the powerful leaders of past unions who told the nationwide members who to vote for if they want to keep their job.
The history of unions and their corruption is a matter of record and did not begin with Ronald Reagan.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Listeners jilted by radio execs
In 1993, I lost my Vincennes, Indiana, disk-jockey job to Rush Limbaugh. The station’s new owners switched formats from country music to talk, and Limbaugh was the next big thing. It was an AM radio station. If music listeners could hear rock and country on static-free FM, why wouldn’t they? There’s a reason legendary WLS-AM in Chicago switched from rock music to talk in 1989.
Even with blogs, podcasts and social media forums, listeners aren’t always privy to what happens behind the scenes.
Syndicated shows like Limbaugh’s are a boon for stations urban and rural. No single station, especially in a small market, could afford a talent like Limbaugh, but spread the cost among 600 affiliates and, well, do the math.
Syndicated stars often replace local announcers, including those who had a rapport with their listeners. When that happens, phones ring, and hostile emails pile up. But those who fire people don’t answer the phones when listeners call to complain. Those calls are manned by hapless station personnel likely to be terminated next by corporate decision-makers in another state. This is when we learn that few things hath fury like a loyal listener scorned.
It doesn’t matter. The sad truth is that eventually life goes on, even for jilted listeners. And radio execs know it.
— Jim Newton, Itasca, Ill.
