I read your article about the improvements to Fairbanks Park. I don’t disagree with the current proposals, but it seems the city is stopping short of the potential of a city park on a river.
Granted, the river that flows through Terre Haute isn’t the greatest, but with the revitalization project in the works, there are some pieces missing. If the city wants to attract more to Fairbanks Park, look at adding some restaurants and shopping along the banks. Lease out land or outright sale plots to make that happen.
Most river cities I’ve been to have plenty of eateries, entertainment and shopping available every day of the week. We have a resource, use it to our advantage.
I know most city leaders are set on the casino located east of town, but picture this. A casino located next to The Mill, restaurants and shops located nearby on the river. Now, that’s a place I would like to visit, especially if there was a river walk. Think about it, travel to local cities and see the way life is there. Stop wasting our sacred resource and put it to good use.
— Brian Richards, Terre Haute
