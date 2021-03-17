A law to help all our veterans
All Veterans should support Senate Bill 316 which is designed to help even more veterans who are in desperate need of financial aid, counseling and help finding a good job, three things the IDVA is really good at. SB316 would allow the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) to provide Military Family Relief Fund assistance to not only honorably discharged veterans but also to veterans who were discharged under “other than honorable (OTH)” conditions. The “other than honorable” does not include military members who were court martialed or dishonorably discharged.
As some of us know, veterans can be put out of the military under “other than honorable” for a one-time minor offense based on the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). A lot depends on the local commander, an “other than honorable” in one command may just be a “general discharge under honorable conditions “ in another command, so much is up to the desecration of the local commander. The veterans with “OTH” are normally the ones who are going to need the most help. The “OTH” discharge follows them into the civilian world making it harder for them to get a decent job to support their family.
Many veterans know someone who served, maybe even deployed, a couple of times, then screwed up one time based of the strict rules of UCMJ and a tough commander put them out with an “other than honorable.” In the opinion of the Indiana VFW that person is still and will always be a “veteran” regardless of how they were discharged. Don’t let the critics of SB316 make you think the IDVA wants to give benefits to someone who doesn’t deserve them. People with a dishonorable discharge will not be considered.
Even the United States Veterans Administration will provide benefits to veterans with “other than honorable” discharge. The VA “conducts a character of service determination to assess eligibility for benefits.” The VA tries to determine if post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI) or another reason caused or contributed to the “OTH” discharge. The 3-digit separation code and the other information on the DD214 explains why the veteran was discharged. The IDVA with the approval of the Indiana Veterans Commission wants the ability to do the same thing, make a determination if the veteran should be eligible for some basic benefits based on the information on their DD214.
The other issue some critics are complaining about is the IDVA wants to use a small portion of the fund to help administer the program. Several other organizations in the state including the universities and other charities use part of their donations for administrative purposes. Thousands of veterans are not aware of the Military Family Relief Fund or how to apply. With this additional funding IDVA would be able to reach more needed veterans. Now more than ever we must get the word out and hopefully be able to help more veterans and their families. The IDVA would only be allowed to use up to 10% of the funds collected annually for administrative purposes and then only with the approval of Indiana Veterans Commission.
SB316 is good legislation for all Indiana veterans. The Indiana Department Veterans Affairs along with the Indiana Veterans Commission should be given the authority to help more veterans. The money is available, just sitting there not helping anyone. Tell your state representatives to support SB316. We all need to help all veterans in need.
— Richard Leirer, staff sgt, U.S. Army
Two-tour combat veteran of Vietnam
Carmel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.