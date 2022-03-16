America needs more fossil fuels
Repeat after me — “Drill, Baby, Drill.” Certainly, fossil fuels are the fuel of the past. They will be phased out over time in the future. However, they are still the fuel of the present.
Low carbon power sources are here. They are the wave of the future. They are also very costly along with being very land and natural resource intensive. They will not be ready to provide the level of power this nation and the world needs until solar power satellites and nuclear power can be built quickly and cost effectively.
We need to leverage our vast fossil fuel reserves in the meantime. The Biden administration’s short-sighted energy policy has led us to the expensive gas prices and high inflation rate we see today. The Keystone XL pipeline project should be restarted immediately. Biden touts that the first year of his administration, 2021, saw more oil production than the first year of the Trump administration in 2017. That doesn’t change the fact that production was lower than in 2018-2020 and Biden has made domestic oil production harder. It is silly to ask terrorist nations like Iran and failed states like Venezuela to produce more oil without making it easier to produce it in this country.
None of these are quick fixes. However, they make this country closer to energy independence and the world less dependent on Russian energy. The oil markets have a great deal of futures built into them. News of future shortages or new supplies have a substantial impact on the day-to-day price. The expectation of an easing of the Biden war on fossil fuels alone would put some downward pressure on prices until these new supplies came to market. So yes, drill, baby, drill.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
Let’s stop Putin — before it’s too late
My question for world leaders is, how long are you going to let Putin continue with his destruction of people and property in Ukraine?
When are the powers-that-be in England, America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Australia and any other nation that belongs to NATO going to allow this evil person to continue. He must be stopped before he not only destroys Ukraine, but the world and all of it people with his nuclear-tipped long-range missiles.
NATO and the others better get it together before something unreparable happens. Just my opinion, but this man is evil and what he is doing is so wrong in so many ways there are just not enough words, and I don’t know what it will take for NATO and the rest of the world to wake up before we have WWIII.
No country deserves what Putin is doing to Ukraine.
— Vicki R. Rainbolt, Brazil
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.