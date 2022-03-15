Showing support, and much more, with ribbons
Someone asked me if I would like to wear a blue and gold ribbon to show my support for the people of Ukraine. I took the ribbon and proudly pinned it on my jacket where it sits today.
Being a newshound, I have become transfixed by the news accounts of what is happening to the Ukrainian people. I can’t believe what I see, and I find it hard to realize what is happening in real time. One day a country is peaceful, people going about their business and daily routines with little consequence. The next day apartment buildings, hospitals, stores, churches, schools, etc. are being bombed. Families are separated, perhaps never to be reunited again. Children may never know their parents, couples may never see one another again, families may never know what happened to their loved ones and friends, ever. War is becoming a way of life, an economic constant in everyday living.
I have decided that wearing this ribbon is going to mean something to me, more than just “showing” support. I have decided not to complain when I see gas prices rise to $4 and beyond. When I notice that my favorite morning coffee and sandwich at a local restaurant increased almost $2 since last week, I am not going to complain. When I go to the store and decide to buy the cheaper brand of coffee, the lesser cut of meat, the white bread instead of the grainy, course and crusty bread I like with my soup, I am not going to complain. I am going to remember those suffering when I order water at lunch instead of soda or when I wait until I get home for that hot cup of coffee or when I combine trips to town. My goal is to stop complaining.
In wearing this blue and gold ribbon I am going to realize that the gift of having a kitchen and a friend to sit with, to share coffee and neighborhood gossip with, is a luxury. I want to remember that having a free press is a freedom to be cherished. Going meatless several times a week will help me remember to live more simply.
I want to be especially aware of what I can do with and for those around me who experience the burdens of increased prices more than me. Instead, I am going to remind myself that this war is affecting us all differently. The poor will have to carry more than their share of the effect of this war. I want to remember that and not go around as though business is normal.
We are a community and when one part of our community suffers, we all feel the effects of that pain. What is happening to our economy is an example of our connectedness with one another. We have to face it, we are not a people alone. We live in a worldwide community, and thus, we have a responsibility to and for one another.
I have decided that I will not complain but remember that this fight to be self-governed and self-directed comes at a price. I want to do more than wear a ribbon. I want to join this fight, widen my horizons, care for my neighbor, and be aware of the gifts I have inherited. I want the ribbon I wear to stand for something beyond adornment and sympathy.
The price of democracy is eternal vigilance. I want to be reminded of that each time I look down and see those ribbons of blue and gold.
— Cynthia Sartor, Clinton
America still a desired location
Concerning the letter, “Rethinking those conservative ideas” on March 7, the letter writer (formerly of Terre Haute) seems concerned with a reply to a N.Y. Times column by David Brooks, the reply, by a person who grew up in the 1950s and how he “took for granted some fundamental truths. Parents and teachers had my best interests at heart. Doctors, the police and clergy were honest and trustworthy. It was safe to walk the streets and ride my bike.”
The writer ends his letter with assuming the person (“who forgot to mention his race”) who grew up in ‘50s (who also forgot to mention his race) was white. “And if anything morality has now improved for there was nothing moral about lynching Blacks, slavery or hunting for witches.” And a final, “Perhaps people should rethink if they are proud of being conservative, for the earth is not flat now.” (I guess all of us conservatives are Flat Earthers, who knew?)
I say however your ancestors got here, on the Mayflower or slave boats, you are in a country where, if a few billion people could press a button and be here they would press that button. Things aren’t easy if you’re born in the inner city (keep voting Democrat?) or Appalachia, but opportunities are there.
The writer brings up lynching Blacks and slavery and hunting for witches (interesting that in history class I was never taught about one of the largest murder/lynchings that took place in March 1891 where 11 people were dragged out of jail and brutally killed). I would recommend for reading the works of Professor Walter Williams and Thomas Sowell, who grew up Black in the 1950s.
— Tom Egan, Paris, Ill.
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.