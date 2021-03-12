Vouchers divide our communities
Indiana’s largest in the nation school voucher program has pitted public and private schools in previously tight-knit communities against each other.
Public and private schools that once willingly worked together for the betterment of all students now must weigh decisions based on a competition model. Schools are forced to divert needed resources to marketing and social media campaigns — resources that would otherwise help students.
Private schools even utilize official school email to directly promote or oppose legislation, something that would likely cause a massive uproar if conducted by a public school.
While public schools (and students) suffer the most under the voucher system, some private schools are also victims. Many initially resisted accepting vouchers, objecting to government interference.
Most were eventually coerced by unscrupulous politicians and nefarious “school choice” groups. As a result, many legacy donor families ended their contributions and traditional fundraising was replaced by recruiting students for voucher funding.
Many are now reliant on the state. Private schools should not depend on taxpayer dollars to educate their students.
Unfortunately, those looking to further divide our communities have proposed a massive voucher expansion in House Bill 1005 and outlined in the House Bill 1001 budget, stripping support from public schools and forcing private schools to become more reliant on the government.
Please contact your state senator and state representative and ask them to oppose HB 1005 and remove the voucher expansion in the budget.
Tell your legislators to stop dividing our communities.
— John Hurley, Richland
Fox News simply an echo chamber
This is in response to Jeffrey Aitken of Terre Haute, who claims that the United States is heading toward a world of biased reporting, yet cannot recognize the own biased reporting in front of his face.
I am not going to be the one to say CNN does not have a liberal bias. In fact, they are one of my least favorite news sources to get political information from. My problem lies in the fact that Mr. Aitken claims Fox News to be unbiased in its reporting. This is a blatant lie. Over the years, as a silent observer of both forms of media, I have found that Fox News exists simply to be an echo chamber for conservatives.
As someone who watches Fox News, Mr. Aitken must know how often they trash liberals and leftists alike. Was this not your opinion before? Are you not simply just feeding in to your own preconceived notions about liberals and leftists? Certainly only watching media that only repeats what you already believe is dangerous, no?
I have no doubt you truly believe what you believe, but why don’t you take a step back and stop trying to pretend that the only correct news sources are the ones you watch, because you are very, very wrong.
— Brendan Magnuson, Terre Haute
