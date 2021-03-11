FFA programs deserve support
My family is thrilled we have the FFA program and curriculum in Vigo County schools. Thanks to Doug Dillion and his ongoing effort over the last several years to secure the program for the county again, we are educating male and female students about today’s production agriculture and the unending opportunities in the sciences, marketing, and teaching.
Big kudos go to Keith Denham, South Vigo High School’s FFA advisor, for his dedicated and enthusiastic priority of teaching and mentoring his students. The program’s recent complimentary lunches for farmers, and most recently, their fresh Florida strawberries fundraiser, were delicious, welcome, and well worth the community supporting.
When Vigo County Schools FFA programs come calling at your door or business, please welcome them with open arms. We can all help the FFA program and students in many ways.
— Susan Hayhurst, Terre Haute
