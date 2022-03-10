What about free speech in Russia?
The March 4 letter from Janet Wood wonders “What happened to free speech?” Trump’s buddy, Putin, just passed a law that puts people in prison for 15 years for telling the truth about Putin’s disgraceful war and invasion of Ukraine. Similarly, Trump would malign legitimate reporters at news conferences and openly disparage them. Biden even calls on unfriendly reporters in a civil manner.
She hopes Biden “closes the border for real,” when people are fleeing violence and horrible conditions in Central America. I wonder what she would tell the million people fleeing the violence in Ukraine? Just tell them to go back to their destroyed homeland? This sounds cold-hearted.
She says, “[Biden] has killed the economy. Yet this morning the news that I watch says the unemployment rate is down to 3.8%, as low as before the pandemic. I wonder if Janet’s news source gave her that little gem.
She said, “the world leaders were scared of [Trump], because he was putting Americans first, making others pay their fair share for a change.” I think the leaders were scared of Trump because he was so erratic and was bragging about his big nuclear button. People feared he would recklessly use it. In contrast, Biden has been very measured in any mention of things having to do with nuclear weapons.
I think her news source is feeding her a bunch of hooey. Please ditch Fox and similar “news.” It’s lying to America.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
