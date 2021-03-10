The GOP takeover plot is continuing
I have come to the grim reality concerning the riots of sedition and insurrection by domestic terrorists on Jan. 6. Three things are taking place in America, and no more than here in the Wabash Valley.
One is, people don’t understand or realize what those riots represent or why they happened. Two is that some do understand, and that they’re afraid to write about it. And three is if someone does write about it, the Tribune-Star won’t print it in the opinion section.
Given the fact that the domestic terrorists rioted, destroying personal and taxpayer property, and vandalized our nation’s Capitol, did so under the “umbrella” of free speech, I’ll claim my right of free speech, and espouse my view of what’s actually taking place here for everyone to see.
About 15 years ago I predicted that the Republican Party, funded by the wealthy, were plotting and planning to take over America, and have total control of the American people. Was I right or just some crazy old man? You must decide based on facts.
Starting with the GOP patron saint, Ronald Reagan, they’ve destroyed most of the unions. No more strength in numbers, no pushback from the people. They are systematically destroying public schools, in favor of charter schools where they teach “conservative values.” No more democracy, no more two-party systems.
They engage and exploit voter suppression. Since they lost the election, 33 states have ramped up more,restrictive suppression laws.
In the state of Arizona that went for Biden, the GOP there is actually trying to pass a law, that if they don’t like the outcome of future elections, they don’t have to accept the results, and can overturn them, just like Trump tried to do. The GOP does not intend to win the next election, they’re just going to eliminate the competition.
If that doesn’t work they’ll call on the Proud Boys, the Ku Klux Klan, Neo-Nazis and other white supremacist groups to exert their extreme violence to overturn the will of the majority of the voters, and take over by force. Then they’ll have a super GOP dictatorship nationally, just like we have here in Indiana.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
Easter message
Clive Staples Lewis (1898-1963) was a prolific Christian author. His best-know book was titled “Mere Christianity”, published in 1952. As we approach Easter, perhaps it’s worth reading the last paragraph of his masterpiece:
“Submit to death, death of your ambitions and favourite wishes every day and death of your whole body in the end: submit with every fibre of your being, and you will find eternal life. Keep back nothing. Nothing that you have not given away will be really yours. Nothing in you that has not died will ever be raised from the dead. Look for yourself, and you will find in the long run only hatred, loneliness, despair, rage, ruin, and decay. But look for Christ and you will find Him, and with Him everything else thrown in.”
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
