Protest something that really matters
As most readers of the Tribune-Star know I am a confirmed liberal. However, when I see people supporting an idea that is dangerous and extremely stupid I can remain silent no longer. We are in the middle of combating a virus that is easily spread through contact. The solution to stopping this killing disease is simple and backed by science and research. All each person needs to do is wear a face mask, get vaccinated, and remain at a distance.
Yes, you have the right to determine if you want to wear a face mask or be vaccinated for yourself; however, you don’t have the right to make that decision for me. When the cure for polio was discovered, we lined up to get a few drops of the vaccine on a sugar cube. We knew it would save lives and protect us from getting the dreaded disease and ending our days in an iron lung. How has the pandemic become a political issue? How can individuals ignore scientifically researched vaccines that will save their life and the life of others? Stop being so short-sighted and selfish and act like a responsible adult … Get vaccinated. Wear a face mask. Stay at a safe distance.
Now, we have individuals protesting and saying wearing a face mask and getting a shot interferes with their personal freedom. How stupid is this? In my opinion, it ranks at the top of the stupidity list. If you choose to die that is your choice, but you don’t have the right to make that decision for me. Interfering with your personal freedom? How about interfering with my right to live? The very idea of standing on an overpass and waving the American flag in protest over being asked to get a shot and wear a mask borders on insanity. How politically correct is giving a disease to your loved ones because it interferes with your personal freedom? How can a supposedly educated individual ignore a cure when it is available?
Your personal freedom is yours only to a point and that point is when your decisions cause death to others. Get the vaccine. Wear a face mask. Stay at a distance. Three simple things that could save your life and the lives of your loved ones. Save your protesting for really political issues such as Russia invading Ukraine or your voting rights being under attack.
Your family, your friends, and strangers you come in contact with will be forever grateful for your decision to get vaccinated and wear a face mask.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
A little incentive for military jets
So we can’t risk a WWIII by giving a No Fly Zone status over Ukraine.
Well, the next best thing would be to make Ukraine a Buy Zone for Russian military jets. Say $150k dollars and free lifetime visas to the pilots and their families.
The jets could be sold to cover the settlement costs.
It is the Western way to make a buck.
— Richard Blythe, Terre Haute
