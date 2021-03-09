Taking a stand on veterans bill
Senate Bill 316 (Military and Veterans Programs) is currently moving through the Indiana General Assembly and all veterans should know about this. The Military/Veterans Coalition of Indiana has worked closely with Director Wimer of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) and provided most of the input to this agency bill. We recommend the expansion of eligibility, elimination of the “in time of war” restrictions, the “service connected” restrictions, and expansion to include veterans who have received General Discharges under honorable conditions.
We oppose two provisions in this bill. First we oppose the expansion to include any individual who has an “other than honorable” discharge.
Director Wimer pointed out in his testimony to the Veterans Affairs Committee he wants to reach individuals with “OTH” discharges so he can help them get help and improve their character of discharge. We think IDVA should help the needy among the 392,388 veterans who have “honorable character” discharges. We recommend moving slowly and give expansion of the areas we support now and consider expansion after IDVA has handled this “honorable veteran” expansion.
The American Legion, VFW and DAV all support this expansion and testified to allow those with “other than honorable” paper to receive money from The Military Family Relief Fund yet they do NOT allow these same veterans to join their organizations.
As a veteran of Vietnam and Desert Storm and someone who served in the Armed Forces for over 32 years, I believe many veterans feel disrespected and diminished when those with “bad paper” are placed in the same category and those of us who served honorably.
The second provision of this bill we oppose is the use of “up to 10%” of the fund for marketing costs.
Director Wimer indicated he intends only to consider the receipts from veteran license plates. The MFRF received approximately $1.5 MILLION annually — IDVA could get up to $150,000 annually to market this fund. Director Wimer testified that he intends to spend money to “reach more veterans.” This infers advertising, marketing, to get more people to purchase plates and spend more by ensuring more veterans know about the fund so the needy veteran can apply.
We believe that more Hoosiers purchasing plates which contribute to the Military Family Relief Fund is unlikely or a very modest increase at best. There may even be a backlash when people find out they are funding IDVA Agency and NOT the needy veteran. Some of the VSO’s who testified in favor of this provision have their own plate and receive money from the General Assembly on top of that — should their plates be added to the MFRF as “their” veterans get helped today.
Advertising and marketing of the fund is a positive effort and using money from the MFRF is the wrong way to go about this. The Coalition fought to have changes made to the BMV driving license process to enable IDVA and county veteran service officers to learn who our veterans are and where they live. Unfortunately Indiana doesn’t know who the 392,388 veterans in Indiana are. The BMV has yet to complete this task as directed by the Indiana General Assembly and nothing has been done by the General Assembly to follow up. IDVA could contact these veterans and promote the veteran license plates and the availability of grants from the Military Family Relief Fund.
The governor is a veteran — if marketing is needed — I’m sure he would promote the fund and its use. The state (and IDVA) should have public service announcements about the fund. Press conferences should be held and press releases provided periodically promoting the fund and the success stories of those receiving money from the fund. The IDVA currently has Sarah Holsapple of Holsapple Communications as their Public Relations Company — surely she could support IDVA within their current budget as she is doing now.
In closing, The Military/Veterans Coalition urge amending SB 316 by eliminating the “marketing expense” and the inclusion of individuals who have received other than “honorable” discharges. Contact your state legislators and let them know where you stand.
— James L. Bauerle BG, USA (Ret.), VP and Legislative Director
The Military/Veterans Coalition of Indiana
A half measure on cigarette tax
I was disappointed to see Indiana representatives pass a 50-cent cigarette tax increase even though hundreds of health and business leaders have urged them to support a $2 cigarette tax increase.
Small cigarette tax increases, like 50 cents, simply don’t work. They won’t significantly drive down smoking rates or improve health, so I hope the Senate will fix this issue when they consider the budget in the coming weeks.
Sen. Jon Ford, please be a leader on this issue. Please listen to public health and business leaders who say we need a $2 cigarette tax increase to improve health. Indiana has a full-blown health crisis, so let’s not waste any time with half-measures that will do nothing for Hoosier health.
— Tina Elliott, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.