Jesus the only way to salvation
The world can be a scary place at times. But the words of Jesus are a cure for every person who believes in Him. The Christian faith is under fire today for its narrow-road theology that claims Jesus is the only way to God. However, that is exactly what Jesus said and His followers believed in and preached it as well. All roads do not lead to the Father’s house.
In the Bible (John 14:1-4) was a portion of scripture intended to comfort the disciples who had just been told Jesus was going to leave them for a time. That being said, millions of Christians have found comfort in the words of Jesus when he said “Let not your heart be troubled.”
There will come a time when men’s hearts will be failing them for fear (Luke 21:26). The Apostle Paul said “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ; for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth.” The gospel may be narrow-minded, but it is the truth, and we are responsible to know it and declare it.
The word that there are many mansions (John 14:2) in the Father’s house and that Jesus would go to prepare a place for His followers and come again for them finds its way into many a funeral message and lodges in the hearts of many.
Jesus has the audacity to make the most intolerant statement in the history of world religion. He claimed to be the only way to God. In that one statement He set Christianity at odds with the rest of the world and with all other faith systems.
John 14:6 is a paramount verse for the supreme claims of Christianity over the claims of every other religious system in the world. It states that in Jesus, you have found the way to God, the truth of God, and the eternal life of God and you are on the right path. If the contemporary church is weak today, perhaps it is not relying on the Holy Spirit and the Lord for power and direction. God’s creative word was in the beginning, is here and now, and will be through time and eternity. All who believe He is the way, the truth and the life and commit themselves into His care have a part in the paradise of God.
— Charles Moothery, Terre Haute
A similarity in behavior
The news Friday revealed that Trump’s buddy, MBS in Saudi Arabia, ordered the assassination of journalist Khashoggi by bone saw because he was a dissident.
See any similarity to Capitol rioters beating policemen with metal sticks to stop the election certification? (Brute force.) Trump sat on the damning intelligence report to “save his [MBS] ass.” Birds of a feather! Future king, future president?
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
