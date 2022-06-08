Biden is selling out America
Addressing one writer in regards to individual identity, saving girls sports, and their rights to compete fairly; I must say that those who seek personal validation from and at the expense of others, will find nothing but frustration and loneliness. Try for behavioral acceptance. You don’t have to conform or submit to be a good person.
Until all the girls stand still at the starters gun or whistle and watch the lone participant run, swim or skate to a solitary, meaningless victory, not much is going to change. A sense of value for one’s self, aside from joining groups who make signs and shout for the rights of others for good causes and bad, must ultimately come from within. Any feeling of personal value and inner peace that is truly lasting will only be found inside the heart and soul of the individual, by the individual. Good luck in your search.
Another writer spoke of our president not making decisions in a vacuum. Strictly speaking, of course he doesn’t operate in a vacuum, but he does however admit that the decisions he has made on the most pressing issues have been his and his alone, as evinced in the many executive orders, and foundered military operations for which he alone has admitted responsibility. The deaths of 12 American service members along with the abandonment of all the Afghani people who seek only to live freely and not under the oppression of a militant, fanatic, religiously guided government. Plus the innocents killed in his first big presidential approved drone strike. As well as the stoppage, through the reintroduction of economy slowing and job killing, historically Democrat, government regulation of energy production and sale, and U.S. business in general.
Lastly, on the world stage, president Biden aside, and it’s top story. A writer so liberally espoused that the U.S. cannot take care of the entire world. Except of course the South American part, of which our border no longer controls entrance to the U.S. I digress.
Sure we cannot help the whole world except like when Hitler, Hirohito, Mussolini, Wilhelm II or Hussein and now Putin decide to invade sovereign nations and kill thousands. Do you really think the world will reach equilibrium when it is so full of predatory madmen who believe that oppressive government is the only way to control the people? Madmen which care nothing about “inalienable rights” and free press, speech and religion?
“Democracy is the worst form of government, except all the others.”
I actually heard our Chinese paid president say, in effect, “there will be serious consequences if Putin goes beyond Ukraine.” He has given up on Ukraine. Yes, Mr. Botts, billions in arms given but just not enough trained arms to fire and operate them.
Nothing but reactionary politics from China Joe. He is selling us out. The world needs adult supervision, not major leaders whose only goal is to accumulate more personal wealth. Please, just read the first chapter of “Red Handed.”
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.