Questions for our U.S. representatives
I live in Vigo County and my U.S. elected officials are Rep. Larry Buschon in the 8th District and two Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun, all Republicans.
Here is the oath they take upon being seated in Congress: “I (name) do solemnly swear or affirm that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic: that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
They all voted “no” to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The question is why don’t they want an investigation? The attack by the mob was to stop a constitutional duty by the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress to certify the Electoral College votes from the presidential election on Nov. 3, 2020.
My questions: Why aren’t they defending the Constitution? Why was there an attack on Jan, 6, 2021? (I know, do you?) The mob was looking for members of Congress to do them harm, don’t you want to know why? That includes our Indiana officials, Buschon, Young and Braun, and yes, our former governor and former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence was in grave danger, the mob was chanting, “Hang Mike Pence.” Staff members, custodial staff and other employees at the Capitol were hiding behind locked doors being terrorized by the mob. The Capitol Police were being beaten while trying to defend and protect the Capitol and its members.
Investigating the Insurrection could give us answers to the many questions. Who incited the Insurrection, who helped organize, who paid, were current members of Congress involved, what was President Trump’s role and response to the attack? Why don’t the majority of Republicans want an investigation? We need answers, so this attack on our democracy cannot ever happen again.
What are they afraid the public will find out?
Insurrection is a violent uprising against an authority or government.
Sedition is a serious felony punishable by fines and up to 20 years in prison and it refers to the act of inciting revolt or violence against a lawful authority with the goal of destroying or overthrowing it.
I know what I saw on Jan. 6, 2021, unedited television coverage, a violent mob breaking barriers and windows, beating Capitol police with Trump flags, banners, Blue Lives Matter flags, shields, bear spray and an array of weapons. The mob consisted of majority white men wearing Trump hats, shirts and flags. The crowd included Oathkeepers, Proud Boys and other militia-type groups, “patriots” or insurrectionists. Through my tears, I could see the violence happening at the Capitol, the beacon of our democracy.
The following is a quote from a book I read in high school and it fits the current Republican Party and our elected officials accurately. It is up to you to figure out what book, good luck. “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”
I implore you to use your critical thinking skills and facts matter. It is important where you get your news and credible news sources for your social media. As my husband says, “ Don’t p--- on my leg and tell me it is raining.”
— Connie Miller, Terre Haute
Appreciation for flowering project
Thank you to all of the volunteers from Honey Creek Garden Club, The Herb Society, Xi Mu Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, and Master Gardeners who participated in the Flowering at Fairbanks on May 15. Your participation in this event gave life to a landmark of Terre Haute.
Thank you to Mayor Duke Bennett for your financial support and to the city parks department for your active role in making this day possible. Thank you to our jazz musicians who entertained us all.
And finally thank you to Tom Cummins of The Apple House for assisting in the purchase of the 3,000 flowers and for your special guidance with this project. Each of you have restored an incredible piece of Terre Haute.
— Gerri Varner, Special Projects Chair, of Riverscape
Terre Haute
