Hops-vines fest makes a splash
The way to truly grow our hometown is to find ways to pull people off the highway — give them a reason to stop in Terre Haute as they are driving through. We need to find more ways to entice people to stop in Terre Haute to enjoy lunch, stop at a museum, and even stay the night in our hotels.
My husband, Mark, and I sought to do just that with the first annual Haute Hops and Vines Festival on Saturday, April 30, 2022. We worked with Terre Haute Brewing Company and Afterburner Brewing Company to bring a craft beer and wine festival to our hometown. We held the event in the Historic Brewing District on South 9th Street. Terre Haute has a vast history of brewing, with Terre Haute Brewing Company being the second oldest brewery in the nation. We wanted to celebrate history with this fun event. We talked to people who came from Missouri, Kentucky and Georgia who made the trip to celebrate too.
The event goal was to highlight Terre Haute, to celebrate our community, and to ultimately grow west-central Indiana. A day that called for thunderstorms ended up requiring sunscreen. The storms waited until the evening and the sold-out event ended as the largest first-year outdoor craft beer festival in Indiana. Nearly 1,400 people were in the Historic Brewing District that day.
Our community truly came together on a Saturday afternoon to enjoy drinks, live music, live art, and Terre Haute in general. Afterburner Brewing Company, Terre Haute Brewing Company and Indiana On Tap helped host the event and provided guidance during the planning process. Specialty Rim Supply provided vast logistical support.
A big thank you to all who helped make this event such a success. Sponsors included Berkshire-Hathaway, Brampton Brick, Crane Credit Union, Duke Energy, Sullivan Automotive Group, and Wright’s Pool Service. Pride Center of Terre Haute and Team of Mercy volunteered at the event. The Mill and Blues at the Crossroads Music Festival both set up tables to market their own amazing events.
Haute Hops and Vines Fest also included local food trucks, local artists, and a selfie station from Snapped. The Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau supported the event from the initial planning phase (which started in December 2021) all the way to the final pour. This alliance of so many community members coming together highlights our focus that we are not in competition — our town is experiencing a truly collaborative movement.
A rising tide lifts all boats. Let’s rise, Terre Haute. Haute Hops and Vines Festival will see you again on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
— Tiffany Baker, 3 Sisters Investments, Terre Haute
Girl Scouts help with mental health
Even though Mental Health Month has ended that doesn’t mean it’s time to stop bringing awareness to the challenges our young people are facing, and more importantly, how Girl Scouts can help.
The following quotes come from Girl Scouts in a mental health focus group conducted by the Girl Scout Research Institute in 2020.
“Because of Girl Scouts, I’ve had a community and a safe place to be myself.”
“Girl Scouts has been helpful to my mental health because of the meaningful connections and relationships I have been able to form, and continue to form, with my sister Girl Scouts.”
“Girl Scouts has taught me to be self-confident, which is very good for my mental health. I have learned to be brave when trying new things, which reduces anxiety I might have had when put in new or uncomfortable situations.”
Scientists have found certain activities may lift your mood, calm you down when you’re stressed, and help you face challenges — these include being outside, trying new things, having something to look forward to, and having strong social connections. These are all key components of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
So, I implore you, if you know a girl aged 5-18, encourage her to join Girl Scouts at www.girlscoutsindiana.org/join. Her mental health may depend on it. In Girl Scouts, rather than feeling sad, girls feel supported, and rather than helpless, girls find happiness.
— Danielle Shockey, CEO, Girl Scouts, of Central Indiana
