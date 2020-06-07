Police brutality must be stopped
This is in regard to protesters. I commend you for letting your voices be heard and pray it falls on the right ears.
As to police misconduct and excessive force by officers of the law, they took an oath when given a badge and gun to protect, serve and treat everyone with dignity and respect that everyone is equal and has a right to fair justice under the law — color, race, age or disability does not matter. And when a cop decides to take law in his own hands nothing else matters when the cop has reached this state of mind. Everything they had been taught is thrown out window. They become judge, jury and decide the sentence.
When we see this we need to take a stand and not be afraid of retaliation or anything else. Because, just like an abuser, they get by with it once, they’re going to keep doing it over and over until someone dies or gets badly injured. They can’t stop. It’s not just black people, but it’s all people. Their minds are so messed up they can’t stop the circle they created.
Police misconduct, brutality and excessive force touches all our lives and needs to be stopped. It’s right in your own back yard. Silence has to be broken.
— Christi Daugherty, West Terre Haute
