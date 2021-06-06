IU just trying to protect students
I read with dismay that some Indiana lawmakers were opposed to IU’s new guidelines requiring the shot before returning to campus this fall.
First, let me explain that I am 78 years old and have taken the shot that will keep me from dying from this pandemic. How stupid some people are regarding this life-saving vaccine.
When you went to school as a child, you were required to be vaccinated against dreaded childhood diseases such as whooping cough, measles and other deadly killers. In my life time Dr. Sulk gave us the polio vaccine which eliminated another horrible disease. Now we have a vaccine that will protect those who take it from dying. Yet, you who hesitate don’t seem to understand that this vaccine is the product of many tests verifying it actually works.
How can you object to a university doing everything it can to protect its students and its employees? You argue we don’t know what this vaccine will cause as your years advance. I know one thing for certain, you could die if you don’t take the shot. That is a pretty convincing argument for getting the vaccine. Somehow people are ignoring the facts right before them. This disease will kill you.
I am not a scientific person nor do I claim to be highly intelligent, I just know that if something is available to save you and your family from this disease, then you should run not walk, to the nearest drug store and avail yourself of this life-saving shot.
Since I am in the dangerous group due to be advancing years. I got the shots (2). My husband, who has serious heart problems and diabetes, went to Walgreen’s and got his shot (the one-shot kind). Most of my friends have gotten the vaccine and those who haven’t aren’t being included in any of our usual activities. Come fall and then the holidays, they will not be included in any activity simply because I choose life over death.
If there was a shot available that would prevent cancer, heart disease, arthritis and all the other diseases of declining years, wouldn’t you rush to get it? Of course you would. This pandemic has become a political football and it is plainly stupid to scare people with “what might happen years down the road” instead of urging them to get the shot now.
As a final thought ... Get the shot. Save you and your family from the grief and heartache that will happen if you don’t. Let science provide the sane answer for you.
Get the shot. Please, I am begging you.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
