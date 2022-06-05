A competition to boost our grand riverfront
On May 14, four local organizations were able to kickstart a competition at Fairbanks Park known as The Flowering of Fairbanks. The four local participants included the Honey Creek Garden Club, The Herb Society, RiverSCAPE, and Master Gardeners and friends. This event, which includes the planting of 3,000+ flowers underneath the Fairbanks Park Fountain arches, started at 9 a.m. with the singing of “On the Banks of the Wabash” led by Charles Shutt. A cannon salute fired by a distinguished officer in The Strawberry Hill Cannoneers was followed by music to inspire the gardeners.
This is the second year that these gardens have been brought to life. To say that this event was a success would be an understatement. Several organizations began work on Friday but all were present for the kick-off Saturday morning. The morning and early afternoon were spent planting flowers while families and friends gathered to watch and enjoy the park. RiverSCAPE and others provided donuts, water and lunch for all the participants.
Along with RiverSCAPE, several other local organizations and people were instrumental and involved in seeing this event succeed. A huge thank you goes out to Anderson Plants and Produce for welcoming the organizations to order flowers at a discount. A group of Pikes, from an ISU fraternity, came to help with mulch, trash pick-up and any need requested.
Thanks to Bunch Nursery for a wonderful delivery of mulch. A special thanks goes to the Terre Haute Parks Department and Mayor Duke Bennett for providing, along with RiverSCAPE, the funds for the flowers, for allowing this competition to take place and for providing the plants with water.
When the plants are fully grown, the date of judging will be announced and selected judges will determine which group was superior in design and execution. The public is invited to support a team by voting for their favorite to win the People’s Choice Award. The winner of the People’s Choice will be announced the night of the judging and the winners will be recognized.
To join in this friendly competition, visit wabashriverscape.org. Each vote is one dollar and the money donated will go to support projects such as this one that will aid in the development of our riverfront.
We have a beautiful river which will soon be welcoming visitors coming to watch crew racing. Join us in our work to make our riverfront a beautiful site that will impress all who come to Terre Haute. Your support with donations and working with RiverSCAPE sends a strong message to our public officials that this is an important project to us. They need our support to proceed.
A beautiful riverfront is a win-win for our community — it has been proven to be a key factor in attracting businesses and families to a community. Let’s do it.
— Gerri Varner, riverSCAPE Board Member, Terre Haute
