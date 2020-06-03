We can’t ignore the injustices
Last Saturday, we experienced a march for social justice, against racism and inequality. It was specifically focused on events in our legal system, but racism and inequality are issues that confront all of us in this great country of ours — and will take all of us, working together, to begin to make the changes that are needed for social justice to be ours.
One of the posters I saw in the march, said “If you say nothing that is injustice.” We all need to speak up — all people — regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender, abilities, professions, income levels, etc., we need to be seen, to be heard, to be appreciated, to be treated with equality.
Too many marches have resulted in violence when what we need is peaceful protests so that the words of equality are heard and that we can move into a future with hope for everyone. Our marchers today were nonviolent — yes! — our police system dealt with the marchers well — yes! — and hopefully each one of us will respond in positive ways, will speak out against injustice and inequality, and all of us will begin changing ourselves — yes!.
It’s your choice, to ignore the injustices that happen all too frequently in our society, or to speak up, to speak out, and begin making the positive changes we all need..
— Philip Ewoldsen, Terre Haute
Action to reduce gun violence
We want Hoosiers to know about National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 5 (Friday). Reducing gun violence across Indiana and the nation is a serious matter throughout the year. But in these times of elevated stress, awareness of gun violence at home is especially urgent.
Gifford’s Law Center reports that even before the pandemic, domestic violence involving guns resulted in 600 women in America killed by an intimate partner every year. According to the Center for American Progress (CAP) intimate partners kill 47% of female murder victims in Indiana; 56% of those with a gun.
The CAP reports that between 2008 and 2017 someone in Indiana died by gun suicide every 17 hours. Everytown for Gun Safety reports that a gun in the home increases three-fold the risk of death by suicide. Compounding those tragic trends, while suicide attempts significantly increase in times of serious economic stress, gun sales have surged. According to the FBI, background checks for gun purchases for February and March increased by more than 1.8 million over that two-month period last year.
If we truly want to reduce violence in the home, important measures are at hand. Tell legislators that requiring safe storage will lower the risk of accidental shootings, suicide and partner violence. We must extend domestic violence protections to single women from violent dating partners. And universal background checks will result in more domestic violence convictions being reported to the national background check system.
— Jerry King, Hoosiers Concerned About Gun Violence
Indianapolis
Remembering the great Jerry Sloan
I was saddened to hear that the great Jerry Sloan has passed away. With his passing we have lost a legend in the basketball world to the likes that we will never ever see again.
I was fortunate that I was lucky enough to have had the opportunity to see Jerry Sloan play in person when I was in junior high and attended my first-ever college basketball game in 1965 at Valparaiso University in the old Hilltop Gym and got to see Jerry Sloan play for the Evansville Aces. It was a very memorable game for me to watch the legendary Jerry Sloan play while also getting to watch two legendary coaches, Arad McCutchan for the Evansville Aces and Gene Bartow for the Valparaiso Crusaders coach against each other in a packed Hilltop Gym.
Every seat was taken. I was just learning about basketball at the time and even as young as I was and still very wet behind the ears, I could tell Sloan’s greatness. His intensity on the floor particularly with his defense was very noticeable to me. I can still recall watching him warm up and how intense he was even before the game actually started.
Watching him play and the atmosphere of that game had a life-lasting impact on me and I became instantly hooked on the idea of a basketball career just from being at that game, and Jerry Sloan had a lot to do with it.
As I developed into a coach myself years later I always remembered that game and how Jerry Sloan stood out with his intensity. In all honesty, as much as I love basketball, I never took to the NBA very much, college basketball became my passion, but I made an exception as to the Utah Jazz when Jerry Sloan was the head coach of the Jazz for 23 very memorable years.
Watching the Jazz play reminded me of watching Jerry play when he played for the Aces. Basketball players today could learn a lot from watching Jerry Sloan play.
May Jerry Sloan rest in peace.
— Brian Vukadinovich, Wheatfield
We can’t rely on antibody tests
We read another flashpoint essay on this page of questionable medical ethics from Professor Templeton on May 25. It was so rife with false generalizations about the coronavirus/COVID-19 from uncited surveys, that I wondered if he had slept through classes in statistics, ethics and epidemiology or if he just enjoys advocating gambling with American lives.
Relying upon COVID-19 antibody tests as justification for starting school in the fall is a horrible decision since todaylast Wednesday, CNN reported that the CDC advises that those antibody tests are not reliable, showing false positives up to half the time, thus indicating immunity that does not exist.
As the national death toll exceeds 100,000 souls, it takes no great intelligence to determine that this is many more dead people than we lost in every war starting with Vietnam over 50 years ago, up to the wars in the Middle East today. But the preponderance of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in under four months.
Yes, it’s been over 50 years since the Vietnam war started. Yet even in Vietnam the infection rates are lower than in America.
With physicians actually practicing medicine advising against it, why do some educated people, who unlike Donald Trump should know better, keep insisting on taking chances on randomly killing Americans with this virus? With such leadership, how can we prevent the next 100,000 deaths?
— John Garner, Terre Haute
All grads should be congratulated
Vigo County School Corp. decided to honor 2020 seniors with billboards which I believe is a great gesture. However, I also believe it was wrong to only list the seniors who finished the year as virtual success students. VCSC decided to omit seniors who graduated earlier in the year.
I feel this is a insult to those seniors and their families. Therefore I offer my sincere congratulations to all those seniors whose name are not listed on the three billboards. Congratulations, all seniors.
— Donald Roach, Terre Haute
