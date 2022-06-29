The pretense of democracy
For more than 40 years, conservatism has devoted its time, energy, and information services to undermine the faith Americans have in America. They have managed to convince millions of us that we have, as a nation, become so sinful that the calls for purity coming from the likes of the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacists sound almost reasonable, preferable to the degradation of tolerance, diversity, and inclusion. Murdering doctors has become a Christian thing to do. No law is sacred if the breaking of it preserves whatever once made us great but which has been stolen.
Of course, in the rarified air of boardrooms and exclusive country clubs, they understand this is sophistry — merely a means to an end. One cannot maintain a pretense of democracy when only one percent of its citizens control government to favor their private pocketbooks and portfolios. Persuading the easily persuaded that others are coming for their way of life is preferable to allowing them time to realize that the others are in reality the people creating this illusion. In boardrooms and country clubs, they can do the math. They know and fear the understanding that ninety-nine percent beats one percent every time.
But they sit on a powder keg of their own creation. The rich industrialists in the Ruhr in 1930 thought they could control Hitler. They were wrong.
— Pete Ciancone, Terre Haute
Give freedom to farm animals
When we think about our independence and freedom in the United States, I wonder how many people think of the freedom of farmed animals. There are currently 1.6 billion animals in our nation’s 25,000 factory farms who often never see the light of day.
Cows, chickens, pigs and more are subjected to unnecessary breeding, overfeeding, abuse and slaughter each and every day. The majority of these animals are raised in environments unfit for any beings and there seems to be no end in sight.
But releasing animals from cages, crates and the psychological torment of BigAg and slaughterhouses can happen and is truly a step toward independence for all. When we stop treating animals as commodities, overall suffering in the world reduces, the Earth can heal, pandemic and antibiotic-resistance risks are reduced and human health will improve.
Luckily, there are options. Browse any grocery store or food co-op and you’ll uncover a variety of delicious, and nutritious, plant-based burgers and more. Companies like Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Gardein, and Field Roast are showing up at cookouts across the country and are proving that this 4th of July there can be freedom for all.
— Theo Mattson, Terre Haute
