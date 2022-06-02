Paying a higher price for freedom
Russian President Vladimir Putin just gave a rousing speech in a packed Moscow soccer stadium to justify Russia’s Ukraine invasion. Thousands cheered Putin as he spoke. Many Russians apparently oppose the invasion. Too bad they didn’t greet him with silence, or at least lukewarm applause to register their dismay.
Easy for me to say, sitting in my safe, cozy, Midwest apartment more than an ocean away from Russia.
I’m reminded of the “Wizard of Oz” scene where the cowardly lion challenges the Tin Man and Scarecrow to a fight. The shaking Tin Man gathers himself enough to tell the Scarecrow, “Yes, get up and teach him a lesson.” The Scarecrow snaps, “What’s wrong with you teachin’ him?”
I feel like the Tin Man these days. It’s easier to check your emotions when someone else does the fighting.
Ukraine has been a crash course in perspective. How easy it is for me to calmly agree with clear-eyed, prudent advice like denying Ukraine a fly zone to avoid starting World War III. Yet, how differently I’d behave if I stood in Ukraine President Zelenskyy’s shoes with Russian soldiers breathing down my neck. Not to be an alarmist, but this could result in a much larger war anyway. If it does, history will show that Zelenskyy was right all along.
Meanwhile, as I grumble at the gas pump clicking like a slot machine, I’ll try to remember that someone’s paying a higher price for freedom than I am.
— Jim Newton
Itasca, Ill.
Urgent words of
climate change
To the ISU Climatology students: Thank you! Thank you, for your words of warning and advice in your fine letter of May 21. Reverse “our addiction to comfort.” Stop buying things we don’t need or use; recycle and reuse; work towards eliminating use of fossil fuels; stop our march toward a point of no return of our global temperature.
We owe it to you, and all the world’s children, to change our ways without delay so that temperatures and weather patterns will not destroy arable land, and seas will not swallow up low-lying coasts and island countries. As you wrote, we must see “beyond ourselves and make a change for the well-being of all around the world.”
Christian, Savanah, Jalynn, Julia, Caroline, Sanjaya and Trey, thank you again for your words of warning. Please, help us keep our feet to the fire.
— Sister Carol Nolan, S.P., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
Member, Citizens Climate Lobby
