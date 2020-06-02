Standing up for equality, justice
Saturday, May 30, marked one of the most public displays of unrest I have seen on the streets of Terre Haute. Hundreds of citizens gathered peacefully to demonstrate their frustration at a broken system and the death of George Floyd. As chants rose from these historic streets, protesters found hope, some felt heard for the first time in their own city.
For hours, the attitude remained the same; we are unbreakable, unstoppable, and we stand together. As the peaceful protest went on and the local news began to give us a platform, we began to see more dissent, sometimes bordering on hate, from others in our local community. We began to hear racist comments yelled from the back of trucks, we heard threats from a distance, and we saw social media turn vile. Many were shocked to see us portrayed as violent because of events that happened later in the day that were caused by agitators and racists.
The public lynching had begun, social media rumors spread that there was a violent and unprovoked attack on a family in a truck. People on social media called for protesters to be run down in the streets, they called for our deaths, and further proved why we need change. While protesters damaged a truck or two in response to racial slurs, never once did a protester threaten death on those who opposed their views. Not once has the Black Lives Matter threatened to run over crowds of white protesters in the streets because traffic was stopped.
Do you value property over lives? Would you not, if threatened, defend yourself? Conflict is always easier to manage from behind the screen of your phone. If you did not stand among us, see the threats against us, feel our pain, then kindly refrain from making snap judgments.
Black lives are at risk. While some among us make a stand for commute times, black Americans stand against the threats of death. They stand so that the next generation does not have to be afraid just because of their skin color. These fights are not the same. Black Lives Matter and we are fighting for an America where black Americans can live in peace.
If you believe that this movement threatens your way of life, then your way of life rests on the oppression and the silencing of black Americans. Black Lives Matter organizers are not asking you to stand with them, but do not stand in the way. This is a fight against systematic racism within our society, and if you choose to stand against it — for whatever reason — you are standing for the continued killing of black Americans.
The United States has a choice ahead. We must choose whether to finally dismantle the racist ideals that our nation was founded upon, and create a country that truly believes all men are created equal, or we can uphold the status quo and watch for the next decade as this problem becomes worse, as more unarmed, peaceful, black Americans die.
While you make up your mind, we will be standing together and fighting for equity, equality, and justice for all.
— Isaac Wonderlin, Terre Haute
Mobs showing no respect for others
It is sad to see just how thin the veneer of civilization is in this country. In Minneapolis we see one isolated case of police brutality that is being handled effectively by local officials. The officers involved have been fired and charges being brought. Meanwhile, across the country, people are being killed, buildings destroyed and looted by the barbarians among us claiming to be protesting racism.
Over the last 60 years we have eliminated institutional racism in this country. The country and the citizenry are much better for this change. Admittedly, there are still individual racists here and there. This isn’t about racism though. The death of Mr. Floyd was an individual act of police brutality.
The City of Minneapolis is moving forward with investigating the incident and appears to be willing to serve out severe punishment as warranted. The system is working and the wrongful death of Mr. Floyd is being dealt with. I have full confidence in those who have the mission to serve and protect our communities. They will also weed out the occasional bad apple when found.
However, the mob-like reaction across the country shows how little respect many have for others. I am disturbed by the mob a portion much of the citizenry is turning into. Protesting a wrongful death is one thing. Rioting, violence, vandalism and looting are responses that are not at all called for. It is terrorism that needs to be prosecuted as vigorously as that of the officers that started all this.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
A kind gift from selfless people
It is said that when times are tough that people, in general, are selfish. I can honestly tell you, that they are selfless.
Recently, I heard a bit of noise outside my door, and when I opened it I saw 18 little gnomes and a note that read: “Gnome One Alone. We heard what is going on in the world today. We gather to bring you good cheer, good health, good fortune. Share us with friends and family ... us that are left will leave as we came.”
So I say to the person/persons who left a bit of joy on my doorstep, thank you.
— Lorrine McCain, Stitch, Pray & Crochet 4 Cancer
Terre Haute
