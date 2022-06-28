Appreciation for support of all-star football game
On behalf of the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association, all the players and coaches associated with the All-Star game, we want to extend a huge thank you to all the organizations that have supported the game and to the fans for helping make this past Saturday’s game possible. This was our 18th annual game and it was represented by athletes from 36 area high schools. It was a great night and a great game.
This was a benchmark year for us as the WVFCA inducted the first female into the WVFCA Hall of Fame. Yevette Cress from Union Center for Sports Medicine has been involved with the All-Star game for 18 years but also supervises an entire staff that provides support for several area high schools. We also inducted Jim Sutch, a longtime assistant at Terre Haute North. Congratulations to both of these individuals.
None of this would be possible, however, if it weren’t for the tremendous community support we get. First, to First Financial Bank, the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau and Pacesetter Sports who have been our partners since the game’s inception and for your ongoing support and dedication to the game. To the Union Center for Sports Medicine which donates the services of trainers and doctors throughout the week and at the game. To Baesler’s Market for providing halftime refreshments for all the players and coaches. To the Central Wabash Valley Building and Trades Council, the Jay Barrett Athletic Foundation, the Friends of Wayne Stahley and the Foli Family Foundation for helping to fund our scholarships. And new this year was All-American Restorations for helping fund a scholarship. To all the local media outlets throughout the Valley for all the help in promoting and covering the game.
A special thanks this year goes to the Indiana State University for again hosting the week-long activities as well as the game itself.
It is extremely gratifying to see so many diverse organizations get together behind a single event. I am sure we have left someone out that truly deserves our thanks and if we have, we apologize. We promise to continue to work hard to make sure we reward next year’s seniors with a great game and experience. If there is anyone who would like to help or inquire with what they could do, please feel free to contact us.
Next year will mark the 19th Anniversary of this great event. Mark your calendars now for June 24.
On behalf of the WVFCA we want to extend a huge thanks to all these organizations that helped and to countless others who have so generously donated their time and talents. We look forward to next year’s game.
— Tom Jones, game director
— Greg Barrett, president
WVFCA
Women should have the right to choose
I am upset and angry over the U.S. Supreme Court justices overturning Roe v. Wade. Two justices who were appointed by Donald Trump , Brett Kavanagh and Neil Gorsuch, said that they would not overturn Roe, that it was already settled law. They lied. They lied to Congress and they lied to the American people.
I do not care about what religion you are or what the Bible says. I support a woman’s right to choose and have control over their own bodies. I support a woman’s right to have an abortion if they want one. These legislators and justices think they know better than a woman does concerning her health. They have no right to dictate how other people should live. They have no right to force their morals on everyone else.
If you do not like abortion then do not have one. But you do not have the right to deprive someone else from having an abortion.
Life does not begin at conception. An unborn fetus is not a human being. It is a piece of tissue and the United States government does not need to be in the business of protecting pieces of tissue. It is not a human being until it is out of the woman’s womb.
We have been set back 50 years. It is time for people to get out and vote like never before. We need to vote for pro-choice candidates that believe in equal rights for all so we can pass abortion rights in Congress so they can be the law of the land.
— Brandon Harris, Boonville
