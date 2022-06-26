Humanity has its common bonds
People complain these days that our country is polarized. In reality, polarization today is a world-wide phenomenon. Anthropologists have studied from simple to complex societies. In the evolution of social organization more material things due to technological development make a society more complex. Hence more wealth is created. But not every one benefits equally from this newly created wealth. Hence more inequality in society.
Those who are on the top of the economic ladder are not homogeneous in their thoughts about others in society. One segment of the affluent people who have every material thing they can think of but philosophically become more sanguine about them and come to the following conclusions:
(1) Everything Is Temporary: Every thing we have is temporary. Nothing really lasts. People with knowledge and experience as well as well-known philosophers have said so centuries ago.
(2) Life Isn’t Fair: We do not live in a perfect world and even if we did it wouldn’t care much for us as an individual. There’s like 8 billion of us. The world doesn’t owe us anything. Just because we think we deserve something doesn’t mean we’re going to get it.
(3) Have self-respect: We as individuals are the sum of our experiences and beliefs. First, we should have respect for ourselves. Even demand it, stand up for what we believe in, and don’t let others walk all over us.
(4) The Sacrifices we Make Today Will Pay Dividends In The Future: I review my life periodically as I look back at the poor choices I made. It’s always easier to see where I could have done better. But I do realize that many a times the choices one makes are the products of circumstances of the time. But learning never stops.
(5). Sacrificing our Health For Success Or Wealth Isn’t Worth It: No one to solve money problem when we don’t have it. Once we get it. It doesn’t matter that much anymore. With old age, we’ll look back and think of ourselves as a fool for not paying more attention to the one thing which could give us more time with those we love.
(6) Fear Of Embarrassment Or Criticism Stops us From Being Who we Really Are: We all find excuses to try to separate our perceived image from what other people think of us. I try to be myself, not what other people are expecting me to be.
(7) Things Don’t Matter That Much: Material things are just things. They don’t make our identity. Possessions are raw materials moved from one place to another. We want things because we are being sold on wanting them . I often ask myself how many things do I really need.
(8) Even The Longest Night Was Followed By A Morning: One thing is for certain. No matter how hard it is right now. How dark everything seems, the morning will come. Even bad times are temporary.
(9). Happiness Is A Choice And It Requires A Lot Of Hard Work: Happiness isn’t something that depends on anything, it doesn’t even need anyone’s approval. Happiness is something we experience by ourselves. Because our reality is in tune with our expectations. Money does not necessarily buy happiness. Being in a position to give rather than to receive is a great source of happiness.
(10) This Moment Right Now: This is us being alive. This is our moment and it’s passing by the second every now. It is immediately absorbed by the past. How poetic is that when we think of life.
(11) Beneath Anger Is Always Fear: Fear leads to anger which leads to hate and then it leads to suffering. Whenever we suffer especially for long periods of time at first we believe it’s because of something outside of us. Anti-semitism, Islamophobia, bigotry, and racism are a rumble of anger and certainly something we’ve held onto for far too long. But if we can get to the point of acknowledging. That fear we’ll see it’s light-hearted shadow compassion and then we’ll be able to move forward.
(12) The World Is Bigger Than we Got To Experience: Almost everyone wishes they could have seen more of the world experienced more and have it. Reveal more of its secrets. This planet is amazing. Filled with different people, different cultures, cuisines, architecture, beliefs and visions for the future. If the whole world was a book it really would be a shame to only read a couple of its pages.
So my fellow Republicans, Democrats, Palestinians, Israelis, Jews, Christians, Muslims, Hindu, Blacks, Whites, Browns and of any other identity, think of humanity and its common bonds. Hate does not make any sense. A dialog with those we disagree with is a better alternative.
— Khwaja A. Hasan, Formerly of Terre Haute
