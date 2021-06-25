Not over yet, so get vaccinated
The pandemic is at its lowest point yet. However, it is not yet over.
People who haven’t been vaccinated continue to get and spread this disease. As the disease spreads it mutates. This means it can spread faster and that people who haven’t been at much risk may be at much higher risk.
People are out and about more. This is good socially and psychologically. However, combined with more transmissible variants, this could cause a new surge in cases.
Get vaccinated. Vaccines work better when more people get them. Everyone is safer if you get vaccinated. Grandma isn’t safe if she gets vaccinated. She needs you to get vaccinated. There are breakthrough infections where vaccinated people get sick. This is normal. It doesn’t mean the vaccines don’t work. It just means they work better when more people get them.
I know some people are afraid of the vaccine. It seems new. And there is a lot of contradictory information. I would like to try to allay these fears. I have been vaccinated. I am writing this, so clearly it did not kill me. I breathe normally. All of my limbs work. And no I am not magnetic. Although, even if I were, wouldn’t that be kinda cool, actually?
Do it for yourself or do it for Grandma, just please, get vaccinated.
— Karoline Fairbanks, Terre Haute
Inaugural walk got great local support
Emily’s Walk Fund appreciates the great job that Michelle Lawson did in preparing, interviewing and composing the detailed, comprehensive summary of the inaugural Wabashiki Fun Days. We’re also thankful for the day after, front-page placement.
More than 120 children in K-8th grade from the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club summer program got to enjoy several supervised, fun activities in the beautiful natural setting of the Wabashiki Fish & Wildlife area. An effort like this takes a community effort. Thanks to: Riverscape, Santucci Communications, Indiana DNR, Sycamore Smokers, Vigo County Parks & Recreation Department, Sugar Creek Fire District, Wabashiki Turtle Rescue, West Vigo High School Fishing Team, and Common Ground Yoga Studio.
Excellent media coverage including your article has spurred inquiries from other programs for next year.
— Chris Herrington, Co-founder, Emily’s Walk, West Terre Haute Community Event
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.