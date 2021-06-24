Seeing Trump for what he is
Since I have been taken to task by a Trump supporter I feel a rebuttal is necessary. Yes, I do dislike Trump and yes, I’ve spent the time he held office to writing truthful letters pointing out his shortcomings.
Trump’s contribution to developing the vaccine wasn’t accepted by Pfizer and their co-developer from Germany. Pfizer did not accept any money from Trump’s administration to help develop the life-saving vaccine. They did it all on their own and used only their money for research and development. If you don’t think this is true, do a little checking on the web and see what the truth is.
I am so sick and tired of Trump followers refusing to see the truth about just what the then-president did.
Of course, he made some self-claiming statements about how he helped develop the vaccine but as usual with Trump it was nothing more than him bragging and trying to appear like he actually did something. He also suggested that the disease would be gone in a short time and using bleach would kill the virus (suggesting a shot of bleach be developed to kill the virus).
Five days after the election, Trump made another statement about claiming he was responsible for the development of the vaccine. This simply isn’t true. He wanted to take credit for something he had absolutely nothing to do with. The letter writer seems to find fault with my stressing how important getting the shot (vaccine) is. I can’t imagine what his problem is. A life-saving vaccine is available to all at no cost, yet the letter writer apparently chooses not to get the shot. It is my choice who I have social interaction with and limiting contact with people who haven’t taken the vaccine is my right. If he wants to endanger his loved ones and his friends that is his choice but he doesn’t have the right to condemn me for my choice.
Trump continues to try to say that the election of President Biden was a fraud and that mail-in voting had many problems. He was the cause of the riot on Jan. 6 and turned the mob on a hunt for Pence.
Now our spineless representatives from Indiana do not want the investigation of the riot simply because they are afraid of what we (the voting public) already know. Being so blinded by loyalty to a political party is beyond being stupid. It borders on insanity. I see Trump for what he actually is ... a bragger, a liar, a self-promoting fraud.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
