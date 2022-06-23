Romney gorged at NRA money buffet
After reading John Krull’s column on June 15, I’m willing to be nice to Mitch Daniels and forget his collecting the salary that he thought that he was worth at Purdue. It’s the least I can do to make peace and respect columnist John Krull and Editor Jones’ judgment.
However, what of Mitt Romney, the failed GOP presidential candidate and corporate raider incognito? Dredging up Mitt’s alter egos seems to be in such bad taste. His history as CEO of Bain Capital and becoming a billionaire by leveraged takeovers of successful family businesses, I was willing to ignore. Even after Senator Romney (R-UT) hid his political connection to Democrat Senator Krysten Sinema of Arizona, giving her a Republican Party taint that is at least as bad as Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has. But they managed to block President Biden’s financing of child care and help for the working class. We got to hear the griping about the shortage of labor it caused and that wasn’t factored in the blame game about the Bear market and rise in interest rates.
I’m as upset now with Mitt as I was with him in his former Bain Capital CEO iteration before he polished up his “nice guy” act. Turns out the NRA donated $31,848,192 to nine Republican senators for fall re-election campaigns. Mitt wasn’t fair about that at all. Mitt got $13,647,676 from the NRA, roughly 1/3 of the total. But our poor Senator Todd Young (R-IN) only got $2,897,582. It looks like Mitt will be replacing Moscow Mitch McConnell (R-KY). He only got $1,267,139.
So, will Mitt be taking over Moscow Mitch’s job? Lots left to do for the Repugnants after Trump. Will abolishing Social Security, Medicare and Obamacare be tough for Mitt? Trump’s MAGA is a hard act to follow. Destroying NATO and making America the leader of the Third World governments is a task in which Trump failed. Maybe time and a reduction in mass murdering with guns will help, if we are lucky. So, does anybody know if Mitt is friends with Putin yet?
— John Garner, Terre Haute
Nice pensions await Congress members
Members of the U.S. Congress (Senate and House of Representatives) are eligible for a pension at the age of 62 if they have completed at least five years of service. Members are eligible for a pension at age 50 if they have completed 20 years of service, or at any age after completing 25 years of service.
The amount of the pension depends on years of service and the average of the highest three years of salary. By law, the starting amount of a member’s retirement annuity may not exceed 80 percent of his or her final salary.
Now you know. Knowledge is power.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
