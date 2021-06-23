Of communion and hypocrisy
Recently the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops debated whether or not to approve of denying Holy Communion (Eucharist) to Catholics who support abortion rights (pro-choice), including President Joe Biden, a very devout lifelong Catholic.
The Catholic Church is pro-life, believing that abortion contradicts the Church’s position that human life begins at the moment of conception. Therefore, the abortion of a human embryo/fetus is totally contrary to Catholic teaching.
Might there be hypocrisy here, in that the conference said nothing about a consideration to deny communion to the former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, a Catholic, for authorizing the execution of 13 federal death row inmates within the past year?
The Catholic Church’s position on capital punishment is that it goes against their position that all human life is sacred from conception to natural death.
This looks like hypocrisy to this writer. What do you readers think?
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
