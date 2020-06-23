Poor practice in hiring exec
I was shocked to read in the Friday, June 19, newspaper the procedure used to select Karrum Nasser as the Executive Director of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District (”Nasser to lead Vigo solid waste district”.)
Mr. Nasser may very well be the best candidate for this position, however, even if it is strictly legal for the board to appoint anyone they want without posting an announcement of the job vacancy, I would suggest that it is a very unfortunate practice for a number of reasons.
First, during this period of high unemployment, I would assume that other qualified candidates may have applied for this position that has an annual salary of $55,620.
Second, without posting the position it is impossible for the board to say that they are selecting the most qualified person for this job.
Third, posting job openings is key to allow equal opportunity of employment — when jobs are not posted, someone already has to have the inside connections to know that a vacancy will soon occur.
— Debra Israel, Terre Haute
Disinformation about voting laws
There’s an old adage that states if you repeat a lie enough times, it will eventually be believed. Such is the case by Julia Vaughn in her Flashpoint essay in the Tribune-Star on Wednesday, June 17.
But in Ms Vaughn’s case it wasn’t just one lie. In her political zeal to make Indiana look to be so out of touch, she failed badly in fact-checking (that is if she did any at all).
Let’s run down the list. First she says without giving a shred of proof that Indiana has “... the most restrictive voter ID law in the country ...” Well, let’s take a look at easily verified facts. Of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, 15 states have no voter ID laws as of the first of June, 2020. Nineteen states require some form of identification to be presented to vote in person, and 17, including Indiana, require a photo ID. Exactly 1/3 of the 50 states, plus D.C., require a photo ID. One of the seventeen, Florida, requires not only a photo ID, but also a scanned match of the voter’s signature, which must be verified to match the signature on that voter’s registration application.
So much for the most restrictive drivel.
Next the over-wrought Ms. Vaughn claims that, “numerous early and arbitrary deadlines prevent many voters from participating”, and goes on to cite the “cut-off date for voter registration (in Indiana) comes a full 30 days before election day.” Trouble is, according to Indiana Code §3-7-13-11, the deadline is 29 days before the election, not 30.
However, there are six other states of the union that do require their registrants to have them completed a “full 30 days” before election day. But it doesn’t stop there. In her next sentence, Ms Vaughn says “additionally, Indiana’s 12-hour election day is the shortest in the nation.” Maybe Ms. Vaughn wasn’t aware that Hawaii’s election day is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., a full hour less than Indiana’s. And, in checking every state’s voting hours, we find that according to New Hampshire’s laws their polls must “open by no later than 11 a.m. and must close by 7 p.m.” And Vermont’s may open as late as 10 a.m. and close by 7 p.m.
To be fair, both New Hampshire and Vermont in most cases do not wait to mid-morning to open their polls, but could do so under the laws of each state.
Then, we also find that Indiana is not alone is having a full 12 hours in which to vote on election day. Sixteen other states also have a 12-hour time limit. I did find it interesting that Ms. Vaughn, in an early paragraph, speaks of risks facing our democracy, and cites specifically disinformation campaigns. Her Flashpoint essay certainly qualified as one.
— Jerry Arnold, Associate Member
Vigo County Election Board, Terre Haute
Positive move from Baesler’s
I just wanted to pass along a big thank you to Baesler’s Market for their discontinuation of the sale of all tobacco products. Tobacco use is the No. 1 preventable cause of death and kills more than AIDS, legal drugs, illegal drugs, road accidents, murder, and suicide combined.
I also want to thank French Lick Resort, which recently released a reopen plan that would not allow smoking indoors, including in the casino. This follows a national trend of businesses reopening smoke-free.
The reduction of secondhand smoke will also be felt. The annual economic burden of secondhand smoke is $36 million in Vigo County alone and $7.2 million in Sullivan County.
Fortunately, everyone in Vigo County is currently protected by a strong smoke-free law and now more than ever, it’s essential these protections are extended to the hundreds of employees that will be hired at the Hard Rock casino property. Now that the planning stage has officially begun for the development of the property, local officials and industry experts can engage in taking a thoughtful approach to design that accommodates both smoking and non-smoking areas by providing outdoor spaces that are easy to access from the gaming floor.
— Shelly Rigsby Stuthers, Southern IL & Southwestern IN
Respiratory Disease Program
Tobacco Free Vigo Coalition
