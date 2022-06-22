Gun measures do make sense
The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, was awful; our hearts hurt. This, as you know by now, could have been prevented — if some very common-sense, simple actions had been in place. Everymiddle school and high school in America should have only one or two entrances, period. There should be trained security on duty, and the same setup the Transportation Security Administration has at airports: walk-though metal detectors and backpack scanning. Plus, no other door in the building should be able to be opened from the outside. All doors checked in and outside at least once an hour, with no set schedule.
Every state in this great nation should require the purchaser of a gun or ammo to be 21 years of age, period. Background checks, waiting periods, and gun safety and firing classes. If a person wants to carry, then a required permit, renewable like a driver’s license, should be required.
I am a Vietnam vet, with over 28 years’ service. We had to qualify with weapons at least once a year, sometimes twice a year. In my entire career and life, I have never seen a weapon point itself at a target or human being and pull its own trigger. Guns do not kill humans — a human being with a gun kills. It’s a lethal weapon.
1. Go out to your car, get in, seat belt on, start the car, hands on the steering wheel. You are now in charge of a “lethal” weapon.
2. Staunch, anti-gun woman or man: Put one or the other at their own front door, give them a loaded gun, open the door. There is a “big” guy raping their 7-year-old daughter. What will they do?
Assault weapons should go back to being banned to the general public.
All these common-sense measures should have been in place four or five years ago, given the world we live in now.
— Chris S. Wood, Brazil
Long rants are of no interest
Letters to the editor are very important and thank you for publishing them. The Indy Star only publishes letters two days a week and almost always limits letters to subjects advancing their social agenda, and will never publish a letter critical of the Star … so thanks.
The reason for my email is also to be critical, if I may. Overly long letters (mostly rants, actually) are not seemly for the paper and really serve no one except the writer (ranter). The writers of these long rants hope to convince … a long shot!
Please follow your letter rules on length. I suspect if you can’t get your opinion stated in 200 words or less you’re simply pontificating or evangelizing … not offering an opinion.
Many thanks for offering the forum … unlike the Indy Star.
— Bart Douglas, Terre Haute
