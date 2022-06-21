Indiana Gaming Commission short changes community
Apparently, this week we’ll finally see something happen with a casino in Terre Haute. Churchill Downs had a groundbreaking on Tuesday in a farm field on the east side. I’m sure there was a slew of Kentuckians, along with their cozy group of current and former Indiana Gaming Commission partners. We saw and heard the state, county and city politicians pandering to and praising their new benefactors. This happened as they pave the way for Churchill to start carting Indiana cash to Louisville. Our local media will praise them and follow their development until we’re tired of hearing about it.
There is one guy that I bet, for once, will not be mentioned during the celebration of Churchill Downs and the IGC’s curious decision to send our casino revenues to Kentucky. That guy is Greg Gibson.
Greg is the sole reason there is a casino license in Vigo County. It was his idea, his planning, his work, his risk and his money that brought the license here. He believed what no one else would dream, let alone try to do, and he was successful. He landed a Hard Rock branded casino for Terre Haute. This is a man that grew up here and truly loves his community.
Without Greg Gibson and his family, this community would not have the east side Walmart, the Sycamore Terrace shops, the Meijer store, the Sycamore Terrace Apartments, the two hotels at the I-70/46 interchange, the east side banks, a Culver’s on Highway 46, the Aldi’s, or the Union Health Center on the east side. There would not be two hotels in downtown Terre Haute, a new Convention Center, a new parking garage or the Copper Bar. There would be no Hospice Inpatient Unit at Union Hospital, no Wabash Valley Family Sports Center, no ISU Gibson Track and Field Facility, No William Welch Track at Rose-Hulman, no east side VA Clinic, or no Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame. There would be no LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, that has hosted numerous national championships and brought several Olympians to Vigo County. There would be no Indiana Theatre, as we know it. There would be no Larry Bird Museum. And, yes, folks, there would be no casino.
No matter how you feel about the Gibson Family, you can’t deny their commitment to our community.
It is an unexplainable tragedy that the Holcomb administration decided to take the casino license away from a Hoosier so committed to improving his hometown community. If you believe the statements from the IGC about financing, reread the paragraph above. I don’t believe for a minute that a man with Gibson’s resume would make those simple mistakes.
It looks like Terre Haute will get its casino and, certainly, the community will derive some benefit from it. But these benefits will not even approach what could have been with the Hard Rock brand and a committed local owner.
Also, make no mistake, Churchill’s goal is to send as much profit as possible to Kentucky.
I just ask that, on Tuesday, after our leaders’ finish heaping praise and appreciation on Churchill Downs and the IGC, they remember to thank the guy that really deserves it.
— Aaron Hankins, Terre Haute
Get the facts before writing
To letter writer Bill Cain, who can create a black hole of ineffectual fiction every time his pen hits paper: Mr. Cain wrote a letter that painted a picture of Mitch McConnell which would lead a reader to believe that Mr. McConnell cares nothing about the Uvalde casualties. In fact, just one statement from McConnell spoken on the Senate floor follows:
“It’s literally sickening — sickening to consider the innocent young lives that were stolen by this pointless, senseless brutality, the entire nation’s hearts are broken for the victims and for their families. Words simply fail.”
These are not the only words spoken by Senator McConnell on the subject, and if you understood anything or anyone beyond your nose you might not have grabbed your metaphorical brush and slopped words together as you did and so often do.
I would never politicize an event such as Uvalde. However, the countless times in which liberal letter writers and even the mainstream media twist the facts — and outright lie and leave out parts of a story to make a point — is not politicizing; it is simply calling out the typical liberal BS which many Americans today just seem to accept as the whole story.
Read, then write. It will save us from having to suffer through your fictionally based pointless rhetoric.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
