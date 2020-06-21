Poverty permeates all of Vigo County
The video of the last Vigo County Council meeting is now available on YouTube (”Vigo County Council Meeting 6-9-20”).
At 11:17 of this video, council president and candidate for Vigo County commissioner Mike Morris disagrees with residents who had sent letters to the council describing the county as “poverty stricken.” He states, “I don’t buy that necessarily. I think we get by pretty well.”
Here are the statistics that Mr. Morris is apparently unaware of. In 2018, before the economic downturn following the advent of COVID-19, the U.S. Bureau of Census Data indicated that 19.2% of the county lived in poverty. Median annual household income in Vigo County was $43,859, compared to $54,325 in the state of Indiana as a whole, and $61,397 in the United States as a whole.
The 2018 ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) evaluation, which is widely thought to be more accurate than government projections, found that 63% of black households and 40% of all Vigo County households lived below the poverty line.
Finally, in April 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated that the county unemployment rate stood at 16.5%, a figure not seen since the Great Depression.
Mr. Morris, either get out from under your rock or resign from your current position and promise never to run for public office again.
— Caedyn Abner, Terre Haute
Supporting business owned by blacks
Many of us are looking to support black-owned businesses. Buying delicious vegan meals, snacks and desserts from black-owned businesses directly supports the hard work and culinary talents of black entrepreneurs, while also showing kindness to animals. No matter where in the U.S. you reside, you can have these products delivered right to your door.
Try coffee from Mamaleelu Cold Brew, snacks from Symphony Potato Chips, and nutritional shakes from VeganSmart.
Whip up a nourishing meal with walnut meat from Hella Nuts, and soup from Egunsi Foods. Desserts covered with tasty options from Southern Roots, Tubby’s, Maya’s Cookies, and Partake.
Once you’ve satiated your appetite, dip a toe into the world of cruelty-free and vegan beauty products made by black-owned businesses, such as The Lip Bar, Foxie Cosmetics, and Mented Cosmetics. For more information, visit www.PETA.org.
— Jessica Bellamy, The PETA Foundation, Norfolk, Virginia
Where’s the proof in Trump claim?
Richard Hoffman, in his letter of June 12, 2020, states that “President Trump and the Republicans have done more for the minority communities than any other president in our history. Those are facts that are indisputable.”
What renders those “facts” indisputable, sir? For a claim of such magnitude, there surely must be plenty of proof, especially since this remarkable achievement would have had to occur in only the last three years and surpass the accomplishments of each of 44 other presidents and 244 years of U.S. history.
Enlighten me, please?
— Judy Dukes, Terre Haute
