Thanks to everyone who helped with Strawberry Festival
On behalf of First Congregational Church on Ohio Street, we want to thank the community for helping make our 33rd Annual Strawberry Fest on June 10 so successful. As we readjusted to hosting the festival in a “post-pandemic” setting, we appreciate the patience and support. This is the sort of thing which makes Terre Haute a great place to be. The congregation is pleased that this has been a successful and joyous event for the community. It’s our hope to integrate what worked really well into a broader experience next year.
We want to express thanks to everyone at First Financial Bank for the use of their employee parking for space in which to host the event. Their “good neighbor” spirit and cooperation made it possible to host all those who attended and enjoyed.
We are deeply appreciative of the generosity of B&B Foods, who made sure we had everything needed to fill the thousands of orders for strawberry shortcakes. This event has been able to re-develop and meet the enthusiastic response for our community because of the contribution of these good people.
We also want to acknowledge the other local vendors who contributed to the success of the Strawberry Fest: Baesler’s Market, Cintas, Complete Outdoors, and 7th & 70 Liquors. Their contributions and assistance in getting things put together for a smooth festival were invaluable. We are grateful for the local media coverage that helps “get the word out.”
Particularly important to us are the business and community volunteers who helped make and serve the strawberry shortcakes. These were the people who were mostly behind the scenes, but without whom there would never be a Fest. It is a gift to be able to rely on their community spirit.
We, at First Congregational Church, look forward to continuing this summer tradition for many years to come, along with keeping our historical tradition of the worship of God and service to humanity.
— Jim and Kathi Elliott, co-pastors, First Congregational Church, Terre Haute
Being skeptical as the myths fly
In a recent column by David Adler, he says: “What were they thinking? Trump’s claimed reinstatement: A Constitutional Myth. Trump has been telling people that he expects to be ‘reinstated’ as President in August. The premise behind this theory, embraced by his MAGA supporters, is that President Joe Biden’s election victory will be overturned following Republican ‘audits’ of election results in Arizona and Georgia.”
Compare this to: 2nd Peter 1:16. “For we did not follow cleverly devised myths when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but we had been eyewitnesses of his majesty.”
Hopefully, the modern myth won’t be as successful as the ancient one.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
