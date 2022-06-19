Preserving the will of the people
My name is Deb. I’m a lifelong Hoosier voter and taxpayer.
In America, voters should have the final say. But Trump and far-right extremists engaged in a criminal conspiracy by helping to promote and pay for election sabotage efforts that culminated in the deadly attack on our country on Jan. 6, 2021.
The January 6th House Select Committee’s public hearings have presented the facts about this attack and its lead up. The Committee’s investigation has been nonpartisan and factual, including sworn testimony from top members of the former president’s administration, his attorneys, law enforcement, journalists and elected officials.
We must support the January 6th Committee in investigating and holding accountable everyone involved — to both ensure it never happens again and make sure that our elected leaders respect the will of the people, at all times, even if they disagree with the results.
Vice President Mike Pence upheld his oath to preserve and protect our Constitution, and we, too, have a duty to preserve our democracy. Register to vote, help someone 18 register for the first time, and volunteer to help promote free elections by working the polls. Free, safe and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy and we all have an obligation to this precious gift.
— Deb Sitarski, Terre Haute
