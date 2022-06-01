So you think that inflation is bad?
Everyone keeps complaining about how high inflation is or how high gas is. They have been spoiled by the fact that we had an exceptionally long period of low inflation. You should have lived in the ‘70s or ‘80s.
I have experienced the pain caused under Nixon with his wage/price freeze, his attempt at controlling inflation. It worked fine until he lifted the freeze. Prices went to the moon while wages stayed flat.
You never saw so many people begin hunting for coupons.
Then we experienced my favorite stagflation. A period of inflationary demand and shrinking economy. I’m still trying to figure this one out. You have all heard about the oil embargo, well try waiting for hours in line to get to a gas station and when you get there they have no gas or will only sell 10 gallons at a time. We went from paying three dollars/barrel of oil to thirty-three dollars.
So please stop crying over gas prices. You cannot control them, you just have to find a way to live with them. Try living in ‘82 when we were suffering through double-digit inflation, unemployment and interest rates. Things were so bad that I lost a job on Monday after being hired on the previous Friday. The housing market stopped all together so banks created adjustable mortgages so people would buy at a high rate then adjust to a lower rate after two years.
This is what they were doing in ‘06, but in reverse. Bankers’ greed hurt us in ‘06, but their ethics saved us in ‘82.
Stop blaming the president for this inflation; instead look at corporations’ pre-tax income and ask yourself, why are they passing their costs on to me when they can absorb them and still show a profit?
It is time to put the blame on corporations for their greed and callousness toward us.
— Gary Broyles, Terre Haute
