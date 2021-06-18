Hiding from truth of the insurrection
Memorial Day is more than the start of summer.
On the evening of May 31, as I was watching the local and national news; several stories were about the parades and ceremonies held to honor the fallen veterans. Veteran groups had ceremonies and many places had parades. Cemeteries, both large and small, had flags in front of the headstones of fallen heroes. So many.
So many families and friends suffer the loss every year no matter when their hero died. There were no losers, only heroes. When Taps is played it is very emotional. I can still remember in high school when we heard a fellow student, only a few months earlier, had been killed. Even if you didn’t know him very well, it hurt.
All of these people died because they believed in our country. They believed in democracy, and our Constitution. The insurrection that happened January 6 was an attack on our democracy. What would your fallen hero say about this coup attempt? This one failed, but some died and many were hurt.
I am very disappointed that our leaders, who were being defended at the time, don’t want to find out how this happened and who is responsible. Everyone has their idea. This is one action that should not be political. Investigate and let the chips fall where they may.
However, I am more disappointed in the voters, including myself. We vote these people in and we can vote them out, but they keep getting re-elected. Nobody wants to know the truth. Voters are more interested in getting/keeping their person in office and getting them re-elected. They don’t care about the truth.
I don’t understand how voters don’t care about the coup but get emotionally involved with Memorial Day ceremonies. These fallen heroes are why we have the best country on earth. But there is no guarantee for how long. The next attempt might not fail. Do not let history repeat itself.
— David R. Walls, Terre Haute
