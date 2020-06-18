We can’t continue on current course
In the past few months because of the virus that has spread through our country I have tried to write some thoughts on the state of our nation. Unfortunately, I have lost my temper and digressed into a tirade against our leadership on both sides of the aisle for their mismanagement of the situation we seem to have gotten ourselves into.
So, silence appeared to be my best choice of action. However, with the murder of another American citizen by what appears to have been a racist cop over a $20 bill that was supposedly counterfeit, I feel someone needs to speak out.
We need to face the fact that we have elected a man with no compassion to lead our country. Instead, he appears to only be serving his own interest instead of concerning himself with the problems of our nation during a time that has turned into a crisis of our faith and identity as a nation.
Yes, I am speaking to you, Trump supporters, because most people have realized by now that Trump is a man with no faith in God, no belief in country or in our ability as citizens to see right from wrong. Trump supporters who say they have a belief in God need to look at themselves and ask how they can support a person who’s only interest is himself.
The reality show he put on at the White House last week is beyond belief. I don’t want to hear “fake news”, because we all saw federal police clearing peaceful people out the way so Trump could produce his little Bible moment. It was on all the networks, not just the no-good liberal networks he seems to hate and fear. It was even on Fox.
I apologize to the people I have offended, but if we continue on our current course of hate and fear of people around us, we are not far from achieving third world status in America.
That’s a nation I don’t want to leave to my children and their children.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
We all need to do what it takes
After going to the Walmart in Brazil one recent morning I have to wonder if the public in Clay County has a death wish.
All of the employees were wearing masks, as they should be, and I thank them for that, but most of the public shopping in the store were not.
This thing is not over and it will come back with a vengeance if precautions are not taken by all. Honestly, I just want to slap the stupid off the face when I see this, but a good upbringing makes me not do it. This thing is not going to go away if we do not all participate in trying to stop this.
All food service people who prepare food should be wearing masks and gloves.
— Vicki R. Rainbolt, Brazil
A familiar smell
Drove past the sewage plant this AM,got a pretty good whiff of jiff.
Not that I am complaining, mind you. With all these “new normals” being crammed down our throats almost daily, an old normal, even if somewhat unpleasant, is something to behold.
— Mark Burns, Terre Haute
