Kindness shown in time of need
On a recent trip to a local restaurant for a late lunch/early supper, I experienced the kindness of a stranger. I am writing this letter to acknowledge that kindness and say thank you again to a real “Good Samaritan.”
Following our meal my husband and I were returning to the car when I lost my footing and fell to my knees. Had he not been holding me I would have fallen completely. Thankfully, I was unhurt but because of my physical challenges I could not get to my feet. My husband could not lift me to my feet and I feared he would hurt his back trying.
Did I mention we are in our 80s? As we pondered how we could deal with this dilemma we were approaching a feeling of panic. About that time a car drove up and the driver asked if he could help. He parked his car and came to my rescue by lifting me to my feet, helping us to our car and wishing us a good day.
In our relief and confusion we saw him jump back in his car and go on about his business with us babbling our profound thanks. Seems he deserved more.
We are frequently impressed by such acts of caring by the people of Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley. Kindness, especially to the elderly, is commonplace in my experience. We try to be one of those helpers when possible too, but that day I was the beneficiary.
I should also mention that as we got to our car another gentleman was walking up the sidewalk to offer his assistance as well.
Thanks again to those who made our day a good one indeed.
— Georgia McIntyre, Terre Haute
