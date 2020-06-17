Public health vs. robust economy
It is strange that it takes a pandemic to make us face the fact that regardless where we fall on the continuum of public health vs. a robust economy we are being made to recognize the fact that we need a poor class to maintain our standard of living.
If we support a quarantine, distancing and staying home the mortality rate will more than likely decrease and hopefully the virus will die out. However, the residual effect would be a faltering economy which means the unemployment rate will increase, businesses will be forced to close, the availability of goods and services will decrease, the likelihood of domestic violence will increase, hunger will become more common, intellectual growth will suffer with the closing of schools, etc.
On the other hand, if we support a robust economy it is probable that contagions will increase, deaths will rise, safety issues will lose their significance, fewer workers would mean lower production rates, and lower production means less goods and services available. However, for some but not for all, life may appear to return to what we have commonly come to experience as normal. Anyway you look at it, people will suffer.
We are being forced to realize that if we support public health, people will suffer, and if we support a robust economy, people will also suffer. No matter where we fall on the continuum, we need a working class, a poorer class, a dependent class to maintain our way of life.
The quote from George Orwell’s book, Animal Farm, comes to mind: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal.” We cannot have it both ways. Our standard of living requires the suffering of those who have less, make less and require less to live. It does not seem fair because it is not fair.
Capitalism is not a fair economic system, but it is our system and thus as a community we are dependent upon one another. It is the rare person who can live totally dependent upon themselves for everything. We are a community of interdependent parts that needs attention and care from all other interdependent parts.
Wearing a mask is not an issue of personal freedom, it is recognizing the value of other people. Open stores, restaurants, beaches provide a quality of life to be enjoyed with respect for those around us. We can be a kinder, gentler people if we choose to, or we can choose to think only of ourselves, our wants and likes and pleasures.
The virus has made us more keenly aware of the choices we have in life. We are no longer rugged individualists, but by a community of interdependent parts. We will eventually survive and thrive because we care for one another or we will suffer and die because we could only think of ourselves. The choice is ours and the time is now.
— Cynthia Sartor, Clinton
Reader Poll Results
Recently at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
How do you view President Trump’s handling of the civil unrest in the wake of the police killing in Minnesota?
Total Votes — 317
Approve — 97
Disapprove — 219
Not sure — 1
New Reader Poll
Should the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission allocate $500,000 for the rehabilitation of the old YMCA building for downtown apartments?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
