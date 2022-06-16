Racism is like a wart on society
I am writing in response to Todd Golden’s column in the June 15 edition of the Tribstar, “Incident shows racism vigilance never ends.”
First of all, I commend Todd on his professional sharing of such a sensitive topic. Additionally, I feel his column exemplifies the importance of having free and open local newspapers, especially in a time when large corporations are buying them up and then extinguishing them. It also reinforces a belief I have held for a long time, that it is so important for us as parents and grandparents to ensure that our schools foster and help to instill the importance and joy of writing and reading.
It is obvious that much has been said about racism. But something Todd’s column seems to reference but not necessarily speak to is the systemic nature of this social disease. It’s like a wart, it can show up anywhere. In this case the school body of one of the nationally and internationally recognized colleges of north America and elsewhere.
Rose-Hulman is a micro view of America. Its population is diverse financially, socially, religiously and ethnically. Yet, “the wart” presents itself. There is a smear on the glossy sheen of the college. One might wonder what people on the campus have said or thought about what happened. At any rate, it has happened here as I’m sure it has happened elsewhere and unfortunately, in some form or another it will happen in the future.
However, in some small way I hold hope that someone can learn from this and maybe make an effort to counter balance.
— John Kuchinskas, Terre Haute
How do we get people to act?
Once again, outrage and frustration as 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in Uvalde, Texas, at yet another mass school shooting. A colossal failure on every level, it reads like a horror story.
While 19 officers stood in the school hallway for almost an hour, the children called 9-1-1 begging for help — but no effort was made to kill the shooter. Instead, a commander assumed he was barricaded. The shooter was — along with the children and teachers. Meanwhile, other police were outside waiting for more technical support and backup. The police did use this time however, to block the frantic parents trying to secure their children, hearing gunshots and screams coming from the school. Can you imagine the anguish?
How did they finally kill the gunman? They went to the janitor after all the carnage was done, and got the key. Unbelievable.
An Emmet Till moment — an open casket — might be the only way to shock this nation to its senses, and ban weapons of war under the guise of the Second Amendment.
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Ill.
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.